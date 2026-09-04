Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels Career by Sidnee Michelle Your AI-Generated Resume Could Be Hurting Your Job Search This does not necessarily mean AI-generated résumés are being automatically rejected.







Artificial intelligence (AI) has made it easier for job seekers to produce polished résumés and apply for positions at scale, but the growing use of the technology could also make it more difficult for qualified candidates to stand out in an increasingly crowded hiring market, Inc.com reports.

Job applications per opening increased 111% from 2022 to 2025, rising from an average of 116 to 244, according to data from hiring platform Greenhouse. The company analyzed more than 640 million applications across more than 6,000 companies during that period. Greenhouse also reports that 65% of candidates use AI at some point in the application process, including for résumés and cover letters.

The dynamic has contributed to what Greenhouse Co-Founder and CEO Dan Chait calls an “AI doom loop”: Job seekers increasingly use AI to pursue opportunities while employers turn to automated tools to manage the growing volume of applications.

That doesn’t necessarily mean AI-generated résumés are being automatically rejected.

A study examining how applicant tracking systems operate found that 92% of 25 U.S. recruiters interviewed said their systems did not automatically rejectrésumés based on content, formatting, or design. Instead, automated screening can include eligibility questions and ranking or scoring tools that help recruiters prioritize applicants.

The findings challenge a common assumption that applicant tracking systems automatically discard most résumés before recruiters see them. They also underscore another problem for job seekers: With employers processing substantially more applications, qualified candidates must compete for attention within larger applicant pools.

For workers using AI, the technology can still serve as a tool to refine application materials. However, Inc. contributor Ethan Fixell argues candidates should avoid allowing automation to replace the experience, accomplishments, and individual perspective that distinguish them from other applicants.

Fixell recommends targeting positions that closely align with a candidate’s qualifications, building professional relationships, and highlighting measurable accomplishments rather than relying primarily on keyword optimization or mass applications.

Candidates should also be able to substantiate the skills and accomplishments presented on their résumés once they reach the interview stage.

As employers and applicants continue adopting AI, the hiring process is increasingly becoming a battle for signal amid volume. For job seekers, using AI to strengthen an application may be useful, but demonstrating relevant experience, measurable results, and professional judgment remains critical to standing out.

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