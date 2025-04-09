Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn A.I. Literacy, Conflict Mitigation, And Adaptability Top LinkedIn’s 15 Skills On The Rise List AI literacy is driving the shift that’s transforming today’s workforce, making it an essential skill for job seekers.







LinkedIn unveiled its first-ever list of the 15 fastest-growing skills professionals need to stay competitive in today’s job market—with AI literacy leading the pack.

The career platform’s new Skills on the Rise list examines the workforce’s ongoing evolution and how advanced technology has disrupted the traditional business model, forcing both companies and professionals to adapt. Artificial intelligence is driving this shift, with LinkedIn data revealing that by 2030, 70% of the skills required in most jobs will be impacted by AI.

AI literacy ranked No. 1 as artificial intelligence quickly transforms industries, driving companies to hire professionals who can understand and leverage AI tools for business purposes. The most in-demand job titles requiring AI literacy include Software Engineer, Product Manager, and Chief Executive Officer, with the highest demand found in industries such as Technology and Internet, Higher Education, IT Services, and IT Consulting.

Conflict Mitigation ranks No. 2, as many companies grapple with issues like return-to-office policies and managing intergenerational teams. Essential for fostering collaboration and leading agile teams, this skill has become crucial in roles such as Customer Service Representative, Administrative Assistant, and Project Manager, particularly in industries like Technology and Internet, IT Services, IT Consulting, and Higher Education.

“The people who can be calm in the midst of [those factors], the people who can keep their professionalism in the midst of that … those people are going to win in this,” said Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn.

Adaptability is the No. 3 fastest-growing skill of 2025 as companies navigate economic shifts and technological advancements in a rapidly changing workplace. Organizations need team members who embrace continuous learning and can stay ahead of the curve. The most common job titles in demand for this skill include Teacher, Administrative Assistant, and Project Manager, with the highest demand in industries such as Higher Education, Technology and Internet, and Media and Telecommunications.

LinkedIn’s full top soft skills on the rise list include:

AI LIteracy Conflict Mitigation Adaptability Process Optimization Innovative Thinking Public Speaking Solution-based Selling Customer Engagement and Support Stakeholder Management Large Language Model (LLM) Development & Application Budget & Resource Management Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy Regulatory Compliance Growth Strategy Risk Assessment

A quarter of professionals say they plan to focus on learning new skills this year. For those job hunting or working to future-proof their career, LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise list highlights emerging opportunities to help job seekers and professionals prepare for what’s ahead.

