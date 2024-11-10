Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn Working Multiple Concurrent Jobs–Or Polyworking–Is Becoming A Growing Trend Polyworkers, individuals juggling multiple jobs simultaneously, are becoming a dominant force in the job market.







Amid an uncertain job market, more workers are choosing to work for multiple companies simultaneously instead of relying on a single employer.

Known as “polyworking,” this emerging trend is one of the top personal branding trends for 2024, where individuals take on a “portfolio career” by juggling multiple jobs at once, Forbes reports. Research shows the number of professionals embracing this work style is expected to rise in the coming years, with the rise of AI-enhanced efficiencies and a workforce seeking more fulfillment and purpose in their careers.

“Almost half (46%) of workers are polyworking with a side hustle or additional job, and a further 36% plan on starting one in the future,” as cited by Owl Labs.

Several key reasons explain the rise in polyworking: boosting job security and income, expanding skillsets, and fostering professional growth by exploring new industries. Other factors include personal fulfillment, inspiring creative thinking and problem-solving skills, reduced job burnout through variety, networking opportunities, and the autonomy and flexibility that come with working on your own terms.

Polyworking benefits not only employees but companies as well. Employers can gain from having polyworkers on their team, as they bring diverse skillsets and fresh ideas. Supporting employees’ flexibility to pursue multiple professional interests fosters stronger rapport, higher job satisfaction, and can lead to improved retention.

For those interested in joining the polywork community, there are six steps to follow:

Practice introspection by evaluating your skills, interests, and passions. Identify areas where you can contribute across multiple roles or projects and consider what could be missing that could enhance your life. Assess your options and decide where to focus your efforts. Begin by adding just one new role or project to your work portfolio to not overwhelm or burden yourself. Develop a plan by outlining the steps needed to pursue your new role, and set clear milestones and a timeline to track your progress. Expand your network by connecting with individuals involved in the new industry or sector you’re adding to your work portfolio. Put your plan into action, track your progress, and adjust as needed until you’ve fully embraced polyworking. Update your personal brand to ensure your actions and communications reflect the new dimensions of your work. When revamping your brand, be sure to highlight how the diverse roles you take on make you a more unique and compelling professional.

