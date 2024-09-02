Technology by Shanique Yates Oprah Winfrey Gathers AI Powerhouses For TV Special She will join technology experts like Microsoft’s Bill Gates and OpenAI’s Sam Altman for an AI discussion on the future of technology.







Oprah Winfrey is taking her talents to artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent announcement, the renowned media mogul revealed that she will join technology experts like Microsoft’s Bill Gates and OpenAI’s Sam Altman for an AI discussion on the future of technology.

Produced by Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and titled “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” the event will feature AI discussions between Winfrey and former Microsoft CEO and Gates Foundation chair Gates, content creator Marques Brownlee, as well as Altman and a host of other technology experts, Variety reports.

“AI, it may fascinate or scare you or if you’re like me it may do both so let’s take a breath and find out more about it,” said Winfrey in a video announcing the news. “I’ve gathered some of the country’s leading experts to answer all of our questions.”

The “AI and the Future of Us” logline describes the special as a “serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI.”

“Altman will explain how AI works in layman’s terms and discusses the immense personal responsibility that must be borne by the executives of AI companies,” it reads. “Gates will lay out the AI revolution coming in science, health, and education and warns of the once-in-a-century type of impact AI may have on the job market and YouTube creator and technologist will walk Winfrey through mind-blowing demonstrations of AI’s capabilities.”

No stranger to sitting down with some of the world’s greatest leaders to discuss topics directly impacting the community, this is not Winfrey’s first rodeo in exploring key topics. From 1986 to 2011 she was the host of the critically acclaimed “Oprah Winfrey Show” where she addressed everything from the HIV and AIDs epidemic to the controversial trial of the late O.J. Simpson.

In late March, Winfrey hosted “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” in which she addressed her own struggles with weight loss following her exit from the WeightWatchers board. Following her revelation of using weight-loss medication to aid in her fitness journey, Winfrey aimed to have an open and honest conversation about obesity in America.

“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” will air Sept. 12 at 8 P.M. ET and be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

