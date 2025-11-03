Jordan Brand Prepares Air Jordan 4 Retro Comic-Inspired Shoe For Fall 2026

In 2026, Jordan Brand is planning to release the latest Air Jordan 4, which is expected to feature a comic-style design.

According to Footwear News, one of Nike’s most popular Air Jordans is scheduled for release next fall. The Air Jordan 4 Retro Comic is themed after collectible art books, featuring a colorway of Off-White/Anthracite/Neutral Grey/Fire Pink/Light Arctic Pink/Muslin.

BREAKING: “Comic” Air Jordan 4 expected to release Fall 2026! 💥⛹🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6aQhPFEoFG — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) October 30, 2025

The Nike logo reminds people of the “POW” style that appeared in the late 1960s “Batman” TV series.

The expected manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $220 and will be available for purchase online at nike.com and in select Nike and Jordan Brand stores.

The Air Jordan 4 is among the most popular among the brand’s offerings. According to Women’s Wear Daily, other upcoming releases include a reissue of the Air Jordan 4 in an inaugural Tour Yellow style, as well as a Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Imperial Purple colorway.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers winning their second straight World Series after beating the Toronto Blue Jays four games to three, Sole Retriever reported that Jordan Brand is releasing a black T-shirt with “Good Googly Mookie” on the front with the brand’s logo on top of the wording, in celebration of Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who is a Jordan Brand athlete.

The tee is expected to sell for $35 and does not yet have a release date.

Jordan Brand has released several signature cleats since Betts joined the brand’s roster. There were a snakeskin blue Jordan 11 cleats, the True Blue three cleats, and a pair of Nigel Slyvester Brick by Brick Jordan 4 cleats that were gifted to the shortstop by Sylvester.

According to House of Heat, Jordan Brand offered congratulations to Betts via social media, saying, “Back to Back. Three in six. Four and counting.” The sentence references Betts’ World Series titles, as this was the fourth one has has taken home.

One, with the first Major League Baseball team he played for, the Boston Red Sox, and the other three he has gained since he joined the Dodgers in 2020.

