Nike Air Force 1 ‘ATLiens’ Tribute Sneakers Planned For 2026

This year, Atlanta recording artists OutKast were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and to celebrate the duo’s 25th anniversary of the “Stankonia” album, a commemorative football shirt was released. To continue recognizing the popular group, Nike will debut a special-edition Air Force 1 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of their second album, “ATLiens.”

According to Sneaker Files, the shoe release, aptly named The Nike Air Force 1 ATLiens, will be released in Fall 2026. “ATLiens” was released Aug. 27, 1996. The two-times platinum album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart while scoring No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums in 1996.

No details on the colorway, although Sneaker Market Romania drew up “a detailed speculative mock-up” of the upcoming sneakers.

Sneaker Files reported that the sneaker will have a black, vivid purple, deep night white, barely volt, and desert bronze color scheme. The colors on the ATLiens album cover would inspire this. The media outlet noted that it’s not an “official collaboration” with Big Boi and André 3000, but insists it’s a tribute release.

When the group partnered with MUNDIAL magazine to announce the football jersey in October, it said it was named after their album “Stankonia” (Stankonia FC). The group’s name is centered on the shirt, featuring one of their most famous lines, “Forever Eva (from their hit single, ‘Ms. Jackson’), in a scripted font, directly below the duo’s name. It was in recognition of the “Stankonia” album cover art, which featured a black-and-white United States flag with Big Boi and André 3000 posing in front of it.

On the back of the shirt, No. 25 is the uniform number, the album title is the featured name, and the stars are arranged vertically. There’s also a hoodie (featuring “so fresh” on one sleeve and “so clean” on the other), a long-sleeve shirt, and a short-sleeve T-shirt available for sale.

