Are Y’all Feeling The Air Jordan Women’s Loafers Coming This Fall?

Women will now be able to wear Air Jordans, not as sneakers, but as loafers with the expected launch of the Air Jordan Loafer Mule.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the footwear will be released in the fall of 2025, following in the footsteps of competitors like New Balance and Converse, who have released their versions of loafers within the last year. No specific date has been announced for the release of the latest footwear from Nike’s Jordan Brand.

These loafers are not to be confused with or even compared to the Air Jordan Mule Golf shoes (for both women and men) that the brand is currently selling.

The brand released loafers in the past, when it launched the Jordan Two3 collection in the early 2000s, but they only lasted until they were discontinued in 2003. That collection also included boots, moccasins, and slip-ons as options.

DScene reported that the loafers would be priced at retail for $145 as they will be available in a Black and Metallic Silver color. A silver badge embedded with the Air Jordan logo is displayed on the footwear.

This news comes after Nike hosted its annual Athlete Think Tank, which invited 12 female sports influencers and athletes to participate in the company’s fourth convening. The 12 women gave their thoughts and insights on future innovation for the brand.

The women who participated were from different aspects of the athletic spectrum: Carson Pickett, Dora Atim, Erin Matson, India Sardjoe, Jess Sims, JuJu Watkins, Leah Williamson, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sha’Carri Richardson, Sophie Hahn, Sue Bird, and Tayla Harris.

In previous years, the women selected were chosen to give their input to elevate the Nike brand. It was initiated five years ago as the athletic brand sought the input of select, active individuals in their respective sports, who could give insight based on their experiences as athletes.

