Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn BLACK ENTERPRISE Woman Of Power Luminary Award-Winner Aisha Bowe To Become First Black Woman To Enter Space Aboard The Blue Origin Aisha Bowe reflects on her resilient journey, dreaming so big that she's now making history in outer space.







Aisha Bowe is making history as the first Black woman to travel to outer space aboard Blue Origin. She shares her excitement ahead of the monumental launch.

The aerospace engineer, entrepreneur, and citizen astronaut appeared on ABC News on Saturday, expressing her gratitude and excitement about achieving her dream of traveling to space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. For Bowe, it’s not just a dream come true but a testament to the power of perseverance, showing that success is possible even for those who begin with a rocky start.

Bowe recalled graduating high school with a 2.3 GPA and feeling uncertain about her future. After attending community college, she decided to overcome the self-doubt that previously held her back, choosing to believe in her highest potential for success.

She began dreaming bigger than ever before, setting her sights on the stars and striving to achieve the unimaginable.

“I didn’t know how to dream. So I had to learn how to do that. And once I decided that I was going to dream, I said I’m going to dream a really big dream that if it comes true that it will show me that dreams are real,” Bowe explained.

Since making the pivotal decision to become a rocket scientist, Bowe has worked for NASA, launched two STEM-focused businesses, and is now poised to become the first Black woman astronaut with Blue Origin.

“From community college to going to Michigan Aerospace, to working at NASA, this is a manifestation of not only a lifelong dream but a journey that I hope will inspire other people to reach for the stars as well,” Bowe said.

As for what Bowe is most excited to experience on her journey beyond, the founder of LINGO looks forward to the expansive perspective on unity that comes from seeing Earth as an “Earthling” from space.

“I’m really excited to see the Earth from the perspective that there are no boundaries. And I’m hoping that when I fly, it’s not about me, it’s about we,” she said.

Bowe also cites the full circle moment she’s sharing with a girl she used to mentor while working at NASA who now works at Blue Origin and worked on the rocket she will be flying on.

“When I get to space, I’m going to be able to look back and say, ‘My journey, career, everything that I thought went wrong went right, and it means something that I hope will inspire other people to reach higher,'” she said.

Bowe was recognized for her outstanding contribution and pioneering effort in advancing diversity within her respective field at the BLACK ENTERPRISE 2024 Woman of Power Summit, receiving the prestigious Luminary Award. Bowe also shared some power plays on BE’s Portrait of Power series. Check it out below:

RELATED CONTENT: Tech Innovator of the Week: Aisha Bowe, CEO, STEMBoard