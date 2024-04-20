AJ Simon Jr., Promising Football Player, Dies Before NFL Draft

Amitral “AJ” Simon Jr., who starred at the University of Albany during the Great Danes team’s run in the 2023 FCS playoffs, died on April 17 at 25 years old. No cause of death has been reported, but Simon was conducting pre-draft visits to teams ahead of the NFL Draft, which is held this year from April 25 to 27.

As The Athletic reports, the University of Albany posted a tribute to Simon on its Twitter/X account.

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning,” the post read. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years. He will be profoundly missed.”

Simon was fondly remembered by his teammates and former head coach, Greg Gattuso, who described the two years he spent coaching and becoming closer to Simon as “joyous” in his Twitter/X post.

SSimon, who recorded 12.5 sacks in 2023, was also named to 2023’s All-CAA defensive team, the Phil Steele All-CAA first team, and an FCS Football Central First Team All-American.In addition to these on-field honors, he was also named to the 2023 Fall CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

In announcing his declaration for the NFL Draft, Simon credited the coaching staff for their guidance and mentorship on his path.

“The dedication and commitment of the coaching staff, the valuable resources, and the unwavering support system have been instrumental in my growth as a player. Their guidance has been pivotal in shaping my path toward this momentous decision to enter the NFL Draft.”

Simon concluded, “Thank you once again for everything. I am truly honored to have been a part of the Purple Fam and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. I am thrilled to represent the University at Albany as I take this next step in my football career. Sad that it’s over, but grateful that it happened. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2024 NFL Draft!”

Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8. pic.twitter.com/vps8tqA5O3 — Greg Gattuso (@CoachGGattuso) April 17, 2024

Forever a Great Dane pic.twitter.com/OoNxvLsqNb — UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024

AJ would text me for cool edits after the season ended and he started prepping for the NFL Draft. Was always so kind & appreciative of everything I sent him. I joked with him “Don’t forget about me when you make it to the NFL!” He laughed and said “Never!”



Rest easy, 8 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ntb2bcGZbX — Taylor O'Connor (@tayloroconnor99) April 17, 2024

As People Magazine reports, several tributes to Simon came pouring in via social media. Although there has been no official cause of death reported, some accounts on Twitter/X have speculated that he died due to a heart attack. A GoFundMe has been set up by Dominique Simon, his sister, which has exceeded its original $30,000 funding request. According to the fundraiser, Simon’s funeral services have been set for April 29 at Pocono Community Church in his hometown of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania.

