Retired WNBA Star Tamera Young Returns To Chicago Sky As Assistant Coach

The The Chicago Sky announced their newest addition to their 2024 coaching staff. Retired WNBA player Tamera “Ty” Young will join the team as an assistant coach

Young returns to the team after playing for the Sky for nine seasons from 2009 to 2017.

“I am very excited to welcome Ty to our coaching staff and have her on the sidelines beside me this season,” Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon said in a written statement. “With over a decade of WNBA experience and deep history with the Sky, Ty brings energy, passion, and spirit to inspire us all. I can’t wait to watch her mentor, lead, and coach our players this season.”

Young started her professional career when she was drafted No. 8 by the Atlanta Dream in the 2008 WNBA Draft. After playing in Chicago, she played one final season with the Las Vegas Aces before retiring in 2019. She averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.0 minutes. She places in the top 10 in several categories for the franchise: 250 games played (No. 3), 286 offensive rebounds (No. 3), 211 steals (No. 4), 678 defensive rebounds (No. 4), 964 total rebounds (No. 4), 340 assists (No. 7), 340 assists (No. 7), 724 field goals made (No. 7), 1,815 total points (No. 9), and 41.1% field goal percentage (No. 9).

The announcement was made a day after the Sky drafted Kamilla Cardoso from the University of South Carolina with the 3rd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, as well as Angel Reese from Louisiana State University with the 7th overall pick.

After the Sky finished the 2023 season with a record of 18-22, they are starting anew with a new head coach in Weatherspoon and a new general manager Jeff Pagliocca.

The Chicago Sky will see how their new teammates and coaching staff gel when they start the 2024 season on May 15, against the Dallas Wings in Dallas at 7:00 P.M. CST.

