Atlanta Falcons’ AJ Terrell Jr. Announces Fundraiser At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

AJ Terrell Jr., a cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons, has announced that his non-profit organization will be hosting a fundraiser event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October.

The event, “Mr. Atlanta’s Roller Ball,” will benefit the AJ Terrell Jr. Foundation and is taking place on Friday, October 3, 2025. The event is being billed as “For the Kids, For the City, For the Culture.” The organization took to social media to announce the upcoming fundraiser coming to Atlanta.

“Something big is rolling into the city.

October 3. Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATL, you ready?”

Excited to share Atlanta Falcons’ All Pro player AJ Terrell Jr.’s signature foundation fundraising event: “Mr. Atlanta’s Roller Ball” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3rd. Join us!!



The skating event, which will be open to the public, will have 100% of the proceeds going to the AJ Terrell Jr. Academy, where the organization intends to double the reach to more than 800 students by 2026. Several of Terrell’s Falcons teammates will be in attendance (as well as special appearances by team mascot, Freddy the Falcon, and the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders), as well as many notable people from the Atlanta area who are involved in sports, business, and entertainment.

Attendees of Mr. Atlanta’s Roller Ball should expect to see professional roller-skate showcases, open skate sessions with the city’s hottest DJs, southern food, and meet-and-greet opportunities for Connect Pass Holders. There will also be an exclusive Lemon Pepper Lounge for the VIPs.

“Anyone can be Mr. Atlanta because it isn’t a man, it’s a call to action,” says Ashly Cargle-Thompson, Executive Director of the AJ Terrell Jr. Foundation, in a written statement. “Mr. Atlanta stands for Maximizing Resources, Modeling Resilience, Mandating Respect, and Marshaling Renewal, all for the city of Atlanta.”

“AJ embodies everything this city stands for — grit, pride, excellence, and service. He’s not just a football player — he’s a leader in the locker room and a mentor in the community.”

For more information on the event, to make purchases, or to donate to the AJ Terrell Jr. Foundation, visit: https://www.ajtfoundation.org/rollerball.

