Historic Atlanta Church Honors 62nd Anniversary of March On Washington And MLK Speech Big Bethel A.M.E. church in Atlanta hosted its Social Justice Sunday to celebrate the March on Washington's 62nd anniversary.







A historic church in Atlanta spent Sunday Service honoring the 62nd anniversary of the March on Washington.

Big Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrated the historic event for racial justice and social equality, as well as the speech made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that holds its own place in American history.

On Aug. 28, 1963, hundreds of thousands traveled to Washington, D.C. for the peaceful protest. They witnessed King make his historic “I Have A Dream” speech, cementing the event as a global catalyst for change.

At Big Bethel A.M.E.’s Social Justice Sunday event, they remembered the efforts made by King and countless civil rights activists.

The event encouraged church members and community members to take action in the ongoing fight for equality and justice. They remember the voices of King and fellow activists as they forge a new battle for the betterment of all.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants, and it is our duty to continue the fight for justice for all,” said Reverend Dr. Jonathan C. Augustine, senior pastor, in a release obtained by 11Alive. “This anniversary is not just about remembering the past; it’s about galvanizing our community to take meaningful action now.

On its 62nd anniversary, the church also shined a light on the history of the March on Washington and MLK’s historic speech. It was a chance moment that made King switch the narrative of his words after Mahalia Jackson sung “I’ve been Buked, and I’ve been Scorned” at his request. Following the rendition of the gospel song, Jackson uttered “Tell them about the dream, Martin,” to the civil rights leader.

It was not a dream he had initially planned to share, originally wanting to focus on jobs and freedom. However, his “I Have a Dream” speech later became the most famous oration spoken by King. It emerged as a battlecry to end segregation and dismantle racism in the United States.

Big Bethel A.M.E. continues this legacy, instilling it for the next generation. While the fight for equality wages on, the Atlanta church promotes communal and social advocacy in the footsteps of those who marched on Washington.

