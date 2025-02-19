Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Venture Capitalist and Atlanta Falcons Part Owner Pledges Entire Salary To Morehouse College For Next Four Years Williams said Morehouse granted him the stability he needed to succeed.







Rashaun Williams, who among his accomplishment is a part-owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has pledged the next four years of his salary to his alma mater, Morehouse College.

Williams shared the news while at Morehouse’s Candle In The Dark fundraising gala on Feb. 15.

“For the school that took me in when I needed a home, self-esteem, education, brotherhood, mentors, hope, and community, I hope to one day be able to give her a return on her investment,” said Williams.

At the event, Williams received the Bennie Trailblazer Award. In his address, he noted how influential his time at the HBCU was.

“One thing I’ve always wanted my entire life, coming from the South Side of Chicago, was just stability. I remember going to Crown Forum and freshman orientation and learning all the things I learned at Morehouse and eventually getting to Wall Street,” Williams said in his acceptance speech. “One thing Morehouse gave me that no one else has been able to give me in my entire life is that stability. For four years, Morehouse poured into me. And in return, I would like to donate my entire salary for the next four years back to Morehouse.”

Williams graduated from Morehouse in 2001. According to HBCU Buzz, the Southside Chicago native has over 170 investments under his belt. He also created his own private equity firm, Queensbridge Venture Partners. Furthermore, his success led to a guest stint as a shark on Shark Tank.

The venture capitalist also champions financial empowerment and advocacy. He founded the Kemet Institute in his graduation year as well, offering free financial education to diverse and underrepresented communities. The Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. member also recently launched Antimatter Business Partners. The company focuses on professional athletes and entertainers in the private equity space.

