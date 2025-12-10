Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman WNBA Powerhouse A’Ja Wilson Is The Time Magazine 2025 Athlete Of The Year Wilson is the second Black women to receive the lauded status.







A’Ja Wilson, one of the greatest athletes in the history of basketball, has a new title to add to her resume.

The WNBA champion is Time Magazine’s 2025 Athlete of the Year. Wilson stands as the second Black women to earn the coveted title. Famed gymnast Simone Biles also received the marker in 2021.

Her recognition marks a significant milestone for Black women athletes, as Wilson has dominated the WNBA with her skillset and multiple championship titles. As she celebrates her third WNBA Finals win with the Las Vegas Aces, the all-star and four-time league MVP has another achievement under her belt.

However, the honor seems more than deserved given Wilson’s stacked list of accolades. She remains not only a three-time WNBA champion, but also reigns as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, six-time WNBA All-Star, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. According to ESPN, the 29-year-old is also the first player in WNBA history to win a championship, Finals MVP, league MVP, and DPOY in the same season.

While the awards remain abundant, Wilson lets her work on the court do most of the talking. She does not let the crown get to her, but also believes in giving credit where credit’s due.

“When you’ve collected everything, that’s Thanos,” shared Wilson in an interview with Time. “I mean crap. I kind of let my game do it. This was my biggest moment of doing it, because no one’s ever done what I’ve done. And I think people really needed to understand that.”

At the beginning of this year, many doubted that Wilson could continue a legacy that had already been solidified. Despite proving the naysayers wrong, the criticism drove her to reach new levels of her game.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to get knocked down to get built back up,” expressed Wilson. “I think 2025 was a wake-up call that I needed, to let me know that I can’t be satisfied with anything. There’s somebody out there that’s going to try to take your job. You need to make sure you’re great at it, every single day.”

The 6-foot-4-inch center faced similar opposition in a different capacity. She faced bouts of racism while growing up as a young Black girl in Columbia, South Carolina. She also navigated a learning disability, struggling with her dyslexia until a diagnosis at age 16.

Understanding what it means to overcome obstacles, Wilson remains a vocal advocate for WNBA players to receive just pay for their elevation of the sport. A leader off the court, she hopes to help charge a new era where women’s sports collects the big checks.

“All of us are going to be at the table,” says Wilson, “and we’re not moving until we get exactly what we want.”

