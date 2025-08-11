A’ja Wilson Becomes 1st WNBA Player To Score 30 Points, Grab 20 Rebounds In 1 Game

Las Vegas Aces basketball player A’ja Wilson gave WNBA fans a great present when she became the first player in WNBA history to have a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double.

Wilson, who celebrated her birthday Aug. 8, gave a gift to herself as well as her fans when she scored 32 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a 96-84 victory over the struggling Connecticut Sun. No one in the history of the women’s league has ever scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in one game, and it was fitting for the future WNBA Hall of Famer to do so in front of the team’s home fans at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

𝗔’𝗝𝗔 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡'𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗣 👏 𝗧𝗢𝗣 👏 𝗧𝗢𝗣@_ajawilson22 is the ONLY player in @WNBA history to record a 30/20 double-double!#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/qwee9j0WuT — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 11, 2025

The Sun, whose win-loss record is 5-25, was the fourth team to lose to the Aces during their recent four-game win streak. The Aces have improved their record to 18-14 with the win. Wilson had help from Jackie Young, who had 21 points and six assists, Jewell Loyd, who scored 12, and Dana Evans, who poured in 10 points coming off the bench.

Wilson has tied the Suns’ Tina Charles for the most 30-point, 15-rebound games with each totaling six games apiece. After having 30 games with 30 or more points, she is now tied for third place with New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart for the most 30-point games in WNBA history. Next on the list is former WNBA player Angel McCoughtry, who had 32 games. At the same time, the all-time leader in this category is former Phoenix Mercury player, Diana Taurasi, who retired with scoring 30 or more points in 54 games.

The feat took place after Wilson’s alma mater, South Carolina, announced that she would be inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame later this year. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 23, and she, along with five other honorees, will be celebrated during South Carolina’s football game against Alabama two days later, on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Aces will try to extend their winning streak when they host the Liberty (20-11) Aug. 13, at home, at 6:30 p.m. PT.

