South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame To Induct A’ja Wilson

WNBA player A’ja Wilson has been selected as one of six former student-athletes who will be inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.

The school announced that Wilson, who attended and played for the basketball team from 2014-2018, will be joined by Natasha Hastings (Women’s Track 2005-2007), Brandon Hulko (Men’s Diving 1999-2002), Paul Jubb (Men’s Tennis 2016-2020), Akram Mahmoud (Men’s Swimming 2014-2018), and Mollie Patton (Women’s Soccer 2006-2010).

The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 23, and the honorees will be celebrated during South Carolina’s football game against Alabama two days later, on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Wilson, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces, has won many accolades during her collegiate career at South Carolina before being drafted in the WNBA draft in 2018 by the Aces with the first overall pick.

She was the 2018 National Player of the Year and the first four-time All-American player at the school, having been selected as a first-team All-American three times (2016, 2017, 2018). She helped make the school a basketball powerhouse when it won its first National Championship in 2017. Wilson is a three-time SEC Player of the Year (2016, 2017, 2018), four-time First Team All-SEC honoree, two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2016, 2018), 2015 SEC Freshman of the Year, and the 2018 SEC Female Athlete of the Year. She won the award for Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 NCAA Final Four and was a two-time SEC Tournament MVP.

She has scored the most points in school history with 2,389 points, is No. 1 in career blocks (363), and holds the record for blocks per game (2.6). She also ranks 4th in career rebounds (1,195).

The University of South Carolina retired her No. 22 jersey last season. She has represented the United States and won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA at the 2020 and 2024 Games.

On Aug. 6, she became the 10th player in WNBA history to record 500 career blocks.

In June, Wilson became the fastest woman in league history to score 5,000 career points.

