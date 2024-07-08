A’ja Wilson Becomes Las Vegas Aces’ All-Time Scoring Leader

Many records are being made this WNBA season, as WNBA champion A’ja Wilson made another one. In a recent game, the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP became the Las Vegas Aces’ all-time leading scorer.

According to The Las Vegas Aces, on July 7, in a 104-85 victory against the Dallas Wings, on the way to scoring 28 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, Wilson took her place at the top of the Aces’ scoring list when she surpassed Sophia Young-Malcolm’s 4,300 career points. The victory increased the team’s record to 13-7 while adding another loss to the Wings total to place their record at 5-17.

With Wilson’s 28-point total, she now has 4,301 career points.

Celebrating A’ja Wilson on becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and the dub 🗣️ The @LVAces outlast the Dallas Wings 104-85. Their 104 PT outing marked a szn high A’ja Wilson dominated with 28 PTS, 10 REB while Kelsey Plum scored 23 PTS#WelcometotheWpic.twitter.com/W7QJDfwn0F — WNBA (@WNBA) July 7, 2024

Along with grabbing that record, Wilson’s 10 rebounds give her 1,854 for her career, moving her up to 31st place on the WNBA career rebound chart. She’ll move up that list after grabbing another 53 rebounds to get to 30th place with Cheryl Ford. Wilson’s two blocked shots (396 for her career) get her closer to taking over the 14th place on the WNBA list. Tina Charles is in that slot with 397 blocked shots.

ESPN reported that with Wilson grabbing 10 rebounds, this was her 11th double-double of the season. Her 540 points this season is the most by any player over a 20-game span within a season in WNBA history.

The team, looking to take the title for three consecutive seasons, scored more than 100 points for the second time this season. The 104 points set a season-high for points in a game. Las Vegas will play their next three games on the road as they embark on a trip to Seattle to play the Storm on July 10. The Dream is up next when they travel to Atlanta on July 12. The next team the Aces will play on this three-game road trip will be against the Washington Mystics when they go to the nation’s capital on July 14.

RELATED CONTENT: WNBA Sees Highest Attendance Record In 26 Years Within First Month Of Season