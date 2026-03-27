Sports by Mitti Hicks A’Ja Wilson Credits Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. For Her Leadership Qualities Wilson crossed into the Theta Gamma Chapter at The University of South Carolina in the fall of 2017 with 60 other women.







A’ja Wilson, regarded as one of the world’s greatest basketball players, is crediting Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA) for her leadership qualities.

Wilson just secured a record-breaking fourth league MVP title, her third WNBA title with the Las Vegas Aces, and was recently named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year 2025. She told the world about the sorority’s importance in a recent segment of Vogue’s “In the Bag” series, where she shared the essentials she keeps in her go-bag, which include two pairs of glasses, congestion-relief spray, Tide to Go wipes, Uno Cards, and her AKA lanyard.

Wilson crossed into the Theta Gamma Chapter at The University of South Carolina in the fall of 2017 with 60 other women. Now, as the Las Vegas Aces center, her green-and-pink lanyard is a reminder of how her sisterhood grounded her and helped her navigate the pressures of being an elite student-athlete.

“This is my AKA lanyard that I’ve had since I crossed … I am so grateful for the sisterhood that I formed in college through AKA, only because it allowed me to be a woman, it allowed me to be a young girl,” said Wilson. “Sometimes being a student-athlete, you’re kind of trapped in this world of just like gym [and] class … that was it.”

She added, “When I gained my 60 sisters, I got an opportunity to actually enjoy the college side of it […] As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become a leader … I have to credit AKA.”

a’ja says becoming an aka is a huge part of why she is the leader she is today. she still keeps her lanyard in her bag. 💕💚



“it allowed me to be a woman and a young girl. when I gained my 60 sisters, i was able to enjoy the college side.” pic.twitter.com/JSGJNCi8Q2 — a’ja wilson HQ (@aja22wilsonHQ) March 25, 2026

Aside from her AKA lanyard, her late grandmother’s coin purse is her other prized possession in her bag.

“It’s a reminder that she’s constantly with me. I don’t put coins in it because my heart’s in it,” said Wilson.

USA Today reports that Wilson is heading back to the Las Vegas Aces and is expected to re-sign a historic $1.4 million WNBA supermax contract with the team.

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