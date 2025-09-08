Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton A’ja Wilson’s Record-Breaking Plays Makes Compelling Argument To Win League MVP Honors The Aces player is the only player in the WNBA to have the most 30+ point games (13) in a single season in league history







The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson may have locked down that MVP award after breaking yet another record when she scored 30 points in her most recent game, becoming the player to have the most 30+ point games in a single season in league history.

This season has seen Wilson score at least 30 points for the 13th time with three games to go before the playoffs begin. Wilson scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 80-66 win over the struggling Chicago Sky (10-32). The victory added another win to raise the Aces’ record to 28-14, extending their winning streak to 14 games. The latest win secures home-court advantage through the quarterfinals.

M’VP THINGS ✨@_ajawilson22 tonight has secured the most 30+ point games in a single season in @WNBA history pic.twitter.com/mKOJRkQjBZ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 8, 2025

Although the win streak the Aces have is impressive, it is still short of the league record of 18, achieved by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001. But with the current streak, the Las Vegas team became the fifth team to reach 14 straight victories.

Wilson has a league-leading 10 30-point/10-rebound double-doubles this season, with no other player having more than one. This game also widens the gap between Wilson’s career-leading 26 career 30/10 games over Tina Charles, who occupies the second spot with 15 of those games. The double-double was the 119th of her career, placing her as No. 5 among all-time WNBA leaders.

In August, the future WNBA Hall of Famer earned a league-record 13th Player of the Month Award after she averaged 29 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game, which led the team to a 12-1 record for the month. When she won Western Conference Player of the Week, it was the fifth time she had done so, raising her career numbers to a league second-best 27.

For the next contest, taking place Sept. 9, the Aces will host the Sky for their last home game of the regular season.

RELATED CONTENT: A’ja Wilson Becomes 1st WNBA Player To Score 30 Points, Grab 20 Rebounds In A Game