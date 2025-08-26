Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Get Ready For The Gloss Bomb Cam, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Now Sponsors WNBA’s New York Liberty Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, skin, and hair brands are the sponsors of the WNBA reigning champs.







Rihanna is making her support of women athletes known through her latest partnership with the WNBA’s New York Liberty franchise.

However, it is not Rihanna herself who is becoming an ambassador of the basketball league. Instead, she inked a deal through Fenty Beauty brands to represent the Liberty on and off the court.

The opportunity is quite lucrative for both parties. With the deal, Rihanna will bring more eyes to her billion-dollar company through the partnership with the current WNBA champions.

Rihanna is also a champion for diversity in the beauty space. Now, the “marriage” of these entities will continue propelling both their missions of uplifting women while challenging the status quo. A spokesperson for the Fenty Brands told NBC News about what the collaboration signifies for both groups.

“There’s not one monolithic view of what a female athlete looks like, and there’s not one monolithic view of what beauty and beautiful looks like,” explained Sukiana Chancy, vice president of brand strategy for Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair. “That is the perfect intersection, really, of the marriage of these two brands, Fenty Beauty and New York Liberty.”

The investment by Rihanna also emphasizes a greater focus on women’s sports for visibility. The New York Liberty CEO expressed how beauty brands getting in the game is helping their cause to expand and elevate as a league.

“It all really goes back to investment, general investment, from brands who want to step up and have value alignment with us,” Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, told the news outlet. “I think there’s a different level of visibility for women’s sports right now, and especially in basketball.”

Furthermore, it showcases the nuances of womanhood, where sports stars can play hard while serving looks.

“I think it’s pretty cool now that both sides are kind of meeting in the middle,” added Isabelle Harrison, a forward for the New York Liberty. “I finally found a perfect space for me to represent all of who I am, not just being an athlete, not just being a beauty junkie. So Fenty, with this partnership with the Liberty, it’s truly brought both of my worlds together.”

In true Fenty fashion, Liberty fans can expect players and promotional materials to feature some of the makeup brand’s popular products. From the Fenty Gloss Bomb Cam to exclusive in-game products, WNBA enthusiasts can take part in the inaugural festivities that “beauty blend” sports and makeup.

The games have not only featured the cam, but will have the Liberty’s world-famous mascot, Ellie the Elephant, show off her favorite Fenty products. Since the WNBA season began, the collaboration has been a hit, marking the benefits of investing in the league and promoting women in sports.

Clarke added, “It was such a validating moment, that this is the right partnership, and that we’re engaging with the community in a way that they want to be engaged with. And it also highlighted that maybe this was a gap in the audience.”



RELATED CONTENT: Decoded: Rihanna’s Brand is Definitely Not ‘Anti’ Profitability