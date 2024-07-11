Sports by Shanique Yates A’ja Wilson Will Become First WNBA Player To Grace NBA 2K Video Game Cover A'ja Wilson makes history as the first WNBA player to appear on the cover an NBA 2K video game.









A’ja Wilson will soon become the first WNBA player to appear on the cover of an NBA 2K video game.

The unprecedented move comes at a ripe time for women’s basketball, as the sport continues to be recognized on a larger scale. Her inclusion on the global edition cover of NBA 2K25 is a historic feat–it’s never been done before. The game is set for release on Sept. 6th.

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” said Wilson in an official statement. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

Drafted first overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the 2018 WNBA Draft, Wilson’s winning streak extends far beyond becoming the first WNBA player to appear on the cover of an NBA 2K video game. In 2022 and 2023, she led her team to two consecutive WNBA championship titles. As the 2024 season is underway, Wilson continues to shine as the leader of points (27.0) and blocks (2.7) per game in the league. She trails Angel Reese as the top rebounder, with 10.9 rebounds per game.

Moreover, when the WNBA kicked off its 28th season on May 18, the league witnessed its highest attendance in 26 years and its most-watched games on national television in WNBA history. In a report to follow the start of its 2024 season, arenas were filled to a 94% capacity, a 17% increase from the previous year. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS networks saw numbers that tripled last season’s average viewership, with roughly 1.32 million viewers tuning in to the games.

“What’s happening now in women’s basketball is confirmation of what we’ve always known: The demand is there, and women’s sports is a valuable investment,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “We’re encouraged by growing engagement across all our verticals, especially as we welcome new and diverse audiences into our fandom. The WNBA continues to experience sustained growth as our league embraces this heightened momentum.”

Joining Wilson on the All-Star edition of the popular video game is the NBA’s Jayson Tatum on the heels of clinching the 2024 NBA Finals win alongside his Boston Celtics teammates. The victory brought the franchise its 18th championship title and the first since 2008.

In addition to being the first WNBA player featured on the cover of the deluxe version of NBA 2K25, A’ja Wilson will also be the cover star for the GameStop-exclusive physical edition of the WNBA version of the game that will only be sold in the U.S. and Canada.

