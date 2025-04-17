Detroit Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of 3 Women Over 20 Years Ago

A Detroit man has been arrested in connection with three sexual assault cases that took place as early as 1997.

According to The Detroit News, police officers arrested and charged Akida Diaba Dudley after accusing him of sexually assaulting three women between 1997 and 2004. The 51-year-old man was arraigned in the 36th District Court in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said. He will remain in jail until his next court hearing, scheduled for April 28, as he was remanded to jail without bond.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. If convicted, he may face a prison sentence of up to life in prison for each of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and up to 15 years for each charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The case was handled by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Assault Kit Task Force, and he is suspected of assaulting the women on three separate occasions: June 9, 1997, Sept. 22, 1997, and Aug. 9, 2004.

“The sexual assault kits in these cases are from the kits found in a Detroit Police Department evidence storage facility in 2009,” Kim L. Worthy said in a written statement. “As of August 2025, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will have been continuously doing this work for 16 years. We support our courageous survivors who are willing to come forward and prosecute these cases after waiting for so long for justice.”

The first victim, who was 30 years old at the time, was attacked while she was at a bus stop near Grand River and West Warren Avenue. She was allegedly forced into a vehicle by the suspect.

The second victim was a 16-year-old girl who was standing at a bus stop at the corner of Livernois and Fenkell when she was picked up by the suspect, thinking she had seen up at a motorcycle club. After getting in the car, he asked for sex, she declined, and when she tried to exit the vehicle, she was allegedly attacked.

The third woman, an 18-year-old, was walking in the area of Fenkell and Wyoming when the suspect allegedly drove next to her, brandished a knife, and ended up assaulting her at an unknown location.

