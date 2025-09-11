Education by Von Boozier Twins Al Roker Inspires the Next Generation with PBS KIDS ‘Weather Hunters’ Al Roker has long been a household name, best known for bringing the weather into America’s living rooms each morning on the TODAY show.







Al Roker has long been a household name, best known for bringing the weather into America’s living rooms each morning on the TODAY show. Now, he’s channeling his passion for science and education into something designed for the next generation: Weather Hunters. The new animated STEM series, premiering on PBS KIDS for children ages 5 to 8, blends adventure, comedy, and science to spark curiosity in young learners about weather, technology, engineering, and math.

BLACK ENTERPRISE sat down with Roker to talk about the inspiration behind the show, the importance of early STEM education, and how Weather Hunters is designed to empower children from all backgrounds.

BE: What inspired you to create Weather Hunters, and why do you believe early STEM education is so critical for kids today?

ROKER: I’ve always believed that weather is the most accessible form of science; every child experiences it daily, and kids are so curious about it. My children asked me about rainbows when they were kids, and my youngest wanted to package one up to give to his mom as a present.

Growing up, my true passion was animation, and I wanted to be an animator for Disney. I fell into being a weatherman with my additional fascination for all things weather, and I had this idea for a series for many years. Weather Hunters was born from the idea that if we can spark curiosity about weather, we can open the door to broader learning, and this series is loosely based on my family.

BE: How does Weather Hunters uniquely blend entertainment and education to keep young viewers engaged while teaching complex STEM concepts?

We built the show to feel like an adventure first, and a science lesson second. Storytelling, humor, and relatable characters are at the core — the science is woven seamlessly into the narrative. Kids don’t feel like they’re being lectured; instead, they’re solving mysteries, following the forecast, or joining in experiments with the characters. That blend of fun and fact is what keeps them watching while they’re learning.

The series is for children ages 5-8, but I think parents will enjoy it too. It’s designed to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather impacts individuals, communities, and our global society. Weather Hunters centers on Lily Hunter, an intrepid and observant 8-year-old weather detective who shares her investigations with her family and friends. The Hunters’ primary goal is to learn as much as they can about weather to benefit the community and the planet.

BE: What role do you see diversity and representation playing in STEM education, especially for young children?

Representation is everything. When kids see characters who look like them, sound like them, or come from their communities, it sends a powerful message: “This is for you.” Weather Hunters makes sure every child feels included in that journey. Our team is also incredible with the series’s voice cast, which includes the actors LeVar Burton, Holly Robinson Peete, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

BE: Can you share how your extensive career in weather reporting influenced the development and content of Weather Hunters?

My decades on TODAY have taught me that weather touches everyone. Whether it’s a snowstorm or a sunny day, people tune in because it matters to their lives. That same approach is in Weather Hunters. I wanted to translate what I’ve done for adults every morning into something children could connect with — breaking down complex ideas into clear, engaging takeaways and having some fun along the way.

BE: How do you hope Weather Hunters will impact children’s perceptions of science and technology long-term?

We want children and those who watch Weather Hunters with them to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the weather and environment around them. And this program will hopefully give them the tools to think critically about the weather in their communities and be prepared to take care of themselves and their families.

BE: What challenges did you face in adapting STEM topics for a younger audience, and how did you overcome them?

Having PBS KIDS as a partner helps our curriculum professionals work with our writing staff to make the STEM topics understandable and more easily relevant. At the same time, if it doesn’t stimulate and entertain, that information won’t resonate with our viewers, both children and caregivers alike.

BE: How can parents and educators best use Weather Hunters as a tool to foster STEM curiosity beyond the screen?

I think Weather Hunters can help parents, caregivers, and educators when they take the everyday lessons that the Hunters instill in their kids to be inquisitive, curious, and open to see the world around them and to explore that world with awe and appreciation so many of us take for granted.

BE: Al Roker Entertainment, your production company, has been behind several impactful projects. Can you share what exciting new initiatives or productions you have in the works?

This series is under WeatherHunters Inc., and we are expanding with some exciting news soon about what this world will look like beyond the series.

Al Roker Entertainment is our flagship production company and has created content for decades with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, and at ARE, we’re not just a production company; we’re a dynamic hub of collaboration, partnering with brilliant minds — Emmy winning producers, directors, writers, and media innovators — to bring stories to life in ways that leave an indelible mark. Our mission is to create content that sparks conversations, ignites passions, and fosters connections, all while pushing the boundaries of storytelling excellence.

Most recently, Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land and Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn, our award-winning documentaries, have been showcasing the potential of socially impactful content. These powerful narratives delve into pressing issues, like Heirs’ Property and political representation in America, respectively. Winning several notable awards across international festivals, they join our esteemed lineup of productions that continue to shape conversations and illuminate the world.

Catch Weather Hunters weekdays on PBS KIDS, check your local listings for times.

RELATED CONTENT: Al Roker Inducted Into Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall Of Fame