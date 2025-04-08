HBCU by Sharelle Burt Alabama A&M Athletics Partners With Deloitte’s U.S. College Athletics For 1st Of Its Kind Collaboration The groundbreaking alliance will set AAMU’s athletics department for long-term success by enhancing fundraising capabilities and heightening the strategic vision.







The athletics department at Alabama A&M University (AAMU) announced a collaboration with Deloitte’s U.S. College Athletics, marking the first-of-its-kind partnership between the tax services company and a historically Black college and university (HBCU), HBCU Gameday reports.

Deloitte, AAMU athletics leadership, and university stakeholders will work closely together to align on strategic priorities that will assist in developing the department’s long-term vision and implementing a high-level action plan to highlight measurable progress. The partnership terms include the professional services firm reviewing and analyzing how Alabama A&M functions at the fundraising operations level and establishing plans to heighten future initiatives.

The groundbreaking alliance will set AAMU’s athletics department on the road to long-term success by enhancing fundraising capabilities and heightening its strategic vision. Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant calls it a “transitional step.” “As the first HBCU to collaborate with Deloitte in this capacity, we are proud to be leading the way. Deloitte’s expertise will help us sharpen our strategic vision, elevate our fundraising efforts, and ensure we are positioned for sustainable success,” Bryant said.

“This is a pivotal moment for our department, our university and our Bulldog family.”

The combined ideation of Alabama A&M University and Deloitte brands reveals a shared commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence, in addition to ensuring the Bulldogs stay in the competitive lane, along with being prepared to navigate the evolving world of collegiate athletics. “We are honored to collaborate with Alabama A&M University Athletics through this historic alliance. At Deloitte, we believe in the power of strategic collaborations to drive meaningful change, and it is especially rewarding to support an institution with such a rich legacy and bright future,” Deloitte’s Manager, Core Business Operations, Government & Public Services, ShaVonne M. Cammack, said.

“Together, we will work to strengthen AAMU’s foundation for growth, innovation, and long-term success.”

The announcement is an additional milestone of firsts as the Huntsville-based HBCU celebrates 150 years of academic excellence. According to Inside AAMU, Dr. Teresa Merriweather Orok, AAMU’s Executive Director at the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Economic Development, was selected as the president of the University Economic Development Association (UEDA), making her the first Black woman and the first representative from an HBCU to lead the organization in its 50-year existence.

The school is also scheduled to co-host UEDA’s 2025 Annual Summit in October, which is being billed as the first time an HBCU will host a national summit.

