photo credit: Dtg84 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons HBCU by Sidnee Michelle Student Of Alabama A&M University Wins $5K For ‘Internably’ Networking App Internably connects college interns based on their location, employer, and university.







A 21-year-old Alabama A&M University student won $5,000 for developing a networking platform, Internably, designed to help college interns connect with peers and build professional relationships while working away from home, AfroTech reports.

Bryson Hannah, a mechanical engineering student, secured the funding after his startup, Internably, won the grand prize at the 2026 HBCU Business Pitch Competition in Birmingham, Alabama, Oct. 29, according to the outlet.

Hannah received $4,000 for the grand prize and an additional $1,000 in an earlier round.

Internably aims to connect college interns by location, employer, and university, helping students build professional networks and community during internships.

The idea emerged from Hannah’s experience interning at Alabama Power, where he struggled to connect with other young professionals despite having comfortable accommodations.

Hannah told the outlet that the experience motivated him to create a platform that could help other interns avoid similar challenges.

The student entrepreneur plans to use the funding to continue developing the app and expand marketing efforts through campus ambassadors at colleges nationwide. The platform was scheduled for an iOS launch in November.

The competition, held during Magic City Classic festivities, featured 51 teams representing 10 historically Black colleges and universities across Alabama. Participants competed for a share of $20,000 in cash prizes while receiving mentorship and business development support.

The Alabama Collective and digitalundivided co-hosted the event, with sponsorship from the JPMorganChase Foundation, HBCU C.A.R.E.S., and Nebius.

Other Alabama A&M student entrepreneurs also secured funding. Fuel Trip, developed by mechanical engineering students Munachimso Arubaleze, Danylah Branch, and Bukata Mubanga, earned $3,000 as a runner-up.

NexU, created by students Amarachi Ezekiel, Omotolani Bello, and Osionela Ogiogwa, received $2,000.

According to Alabama A&M University, the three student-led ventures collectively secured $12,000 in competition funding.

Additionally, 17 teams received $250 stipends through digitalundivided’s START program, a three-week virtual incubator offering aspiring entrepreneurs business development resources and guidance.

RELATED CONTENT: Alabama A&M Makes History With First Woman To Serve As Lead Football Announcer At An HBCU