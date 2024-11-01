Politics by Mitti Hicks Alabama Chuch Sparks Backlash After Calling Black Trump Supporters ‘Stupid Negro’ New Era Baptist Church has a predominantly Black congregation.







“Stupid Negro” is probably the last thing you would expect to see on a church sign. But, for drivers riding down the street on Cotton Avenue SW in Birmingham, Alabama, New Era Baptist Church put up an election sign that read, “Attention to all Blacks who plan to vote for Trump you are an ignorant, stupid Negro.” On the other side of the two-sided billboard is a message that said, “Warning African Americans: A vote for Trump will put Blacks back to picking cotton.”

The pastor of New Era Baptist Church, which has a predominantly Black congregation, is now receiving backlash for those words.

“Churches are supposed to spread the Gospel, offer messages of God’s love, and share the life of Christ, not threaten, intimidate, and insult those who exercise their right to vote and support the candidate that is best for them,” Alabama’s Lt. Gov., Will Ainsworth posted on X. “Those responsible for this sign should be ashamed.”

However, Rev. Michael R. Jordan, who has pastored the church for more than 30 years, is everything but ashamed and doubling down on his messages.

“This is my ministry,” Jordan told AL.com. “This is my calling.”

A History Of Controversial Messages

This isn’t the first time Rev. Jordan has received backlash for his signs at New Era Baptist Church.

In 2013, he posted messages in support of Trayvon Martin and called the jury racist after the self-proclaimed neighborhood watch, George Zimmerman, was acquitted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Martin. Then, in 2017, Rev. Jordan, who has a degree in political science, approved a message that read, “Trump deceived poor White folks.”

Google reviews highlight the backlash his messages have received over the years.

“These are today’s Godly messages on each side of this church’s sign. One can only imagine what the Pastor’s sermons are like,” a reviewer stated in response to another message on the church’s signage that read: “Blame White Christians and White pastors for supporting and breeding White Supremacy.” The reviewer continued, “I cannot believe a black Pastor would promote such racist hate, yet every sign he puts up speaks loudly of his racist views toward White people.”

“Very sad that a church takes a stand like this,” another reviewer said. “God has a special place for antichrist type Pastors. He’ll get his just rewards. That whole congregation will burn in the pits of HELL.”

But some people support Rev. Jordan.

“Pastor Jordan is incredible, and the entire congregation made me feel comfortable and at home, ready to praise God,” said James Gamez.

