Alabama HBCU Talladega College Fights To Keep Underfunded Gymnastics Progam Alive

The gymnastics team of the historically Black college and university Talladega College is allegedly facing challenges. The HBCU recently announced that the gymnastics program would be nixed after being active for just one season, but the community isn’t letting it happen without a fight.

Due to a concerning financial review, Talladega reportedly can’t afford to keep the program alive. The Alabama HBCU is experiencing the widespread systemic issue of lack of funding for sports at Black colleges and universities.

The team said in a statement, “With one hour to prepare, the Talladega team was told that the announcement would go public and that their team would be no more. While the decision to discontinue the gymnastics program was undoubtedly difficult, we remain incredibly proud of our gymnasts, coaches, and their remarkable achievements.”

Last year, Alabama’s Talladega College became the second HBCU in history to start a gymnastics program. Second to Fisk University, the trailblazing program attracted high-level athletes to campus to continue pursuing their gymnastics goals alongside their academics.

The team and its related faculty haven’t given up yet, though.

Interim Talladega College President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough described, “Their dedication and resilience have set a high standard, and their legacy will continue to inspire.”

Soon after the news was delivered, the top gymnast at the program, Krystin Johnson, took to Twitter to write, “As most of you are aware, Talladega College is trying to dismantle our gymnastics team. This is devastating to us, but WE ARE STILL FIGHTING to keep it.”

Good morning. Talladega Gymnastics needs you! As most of you are aware, Talladega College is trying to dismantle our gymnastics team. This is devastating to us, but WE ARE STILL FIGHTING to keep it. Click the link below to help. Thank you so much! https://t.co/3UDtalPtL1 — Kyrstin Johnson (@KjFlips05) July 14, 2024

Alongside her teammates and coaches, Johnson and others have successfully started a crowdfunding initiative through Give Lively. Sponsored by the Isla Foundation — an organization that empowers marginalized athletes — the Talladega Gymnastics Team aims to raise $500,000 by July 30.

“This fundraiser was created to show the world that Dega Gym is here to stay and the community is behind them 100%. We know that our goal is daunting, but without it, we will forced to put our education and athletic careers on hold,” The team explained in a statement.

“It is too late for our team to find homes. More than the aforementioned, we wouldn’t want to if we could. We set forth on a journey to make history, and we are not done yet.”

Talladega College’s gymnastics program, being one of the first of its kind, has helped Black gymnasts find a home to continue practicing their sport on campus. For many, it has given Black gymnasts a much-needed platform to showcase their prowess on the mat and inspire future generations in a predominantly white sport.

The Talladega Gymnastics Team has found success in its short time being active, even as the first of its kind in Alabama. The HBCU has earned the title of producing the most National Qualifiers in a year and is the first HBCU to win a sanctioned NCAA competition and hold a USAG National Event Title.

