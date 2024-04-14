HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fisk University Gymnast Morgan Price Named First-Ever National Champion From An HBCU She joined Fisk's gymnastics team two years ago, also the first-ever program established at an HBCU.









HBCU “HERstory” has been made. Representing Fisk University, Morgan Price is now USA Gymnastics’s first All-Around National Champion from an HBCU.

Price emerged as a national champion at the USAG’s competition on April 12. She joined Fisk’s gymnastics team two years ago, also the first-ever program established at an HBCU. The Tennessee school’s athletic program shared the barrier-breaking news to their Instagram.

Price scored above 9.8 on her floor exercise, balance beams, uneven bars, and vault. She received 39.225 in total for her performances at the events. Her high achievement cemented her status as a national champion.

While Black women, from Dominique Dawes to Simone Biles, have dominated in the field of gymnastics prior to Price, her inclusion sheds light on HBCUs taking part in the sport. Currently, the only other HBCU to host a gymnastics programs is Talladega College. However, Wilberforce University in Ohio will soon be the third to join the ranks.

In order to get their programs off the ground, all three institutions partnered with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to help aspiring Black gymnasts fulfill their journeys at HBCUs. Through this HBCU Gymnastics alliance, more schools are working toward establishing their own teams for students. Fisk, which started their program in 2022, shared that this mission will help diversity women’s gymnastics on a collegiate level.

“We could not be more excited to launch the first HBCU Intercollegiate Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team,” explained the school’s then-president Dr. Vann Newkirk. “Fisk University has always been an educational leader and this women’s gymnastics program will embody all the qualities that define the Fisk experience: excellence, determination and a commitment to a better tomorrow.”

In the meantime, Price’s road to nationals is not over yet. She continues performing in individual events for the vault, bars, and floor on April 14. She will be able to receive even more medals to add to her latest accolade.

