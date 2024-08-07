by Daniel Johnson Alabama State University President To Join NCAA D1 Finance Committee The committee will assist the Division I Board of Directors in the oversight and approval of the annual budget and the allocation of Division I members revenue distribution









Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., the President of Alabama State University, has been selected to serve on the NCAA’s Division 1 Finance Committee. The committee will assist the Division I Board of Directors in the oversight and approval of the annual budget and the allocation of Division I members revenue distribution.

According to a press release issued by the university, Ross begins his term on August 7 and in addition to the Division I Finance Committee, he also serves on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics.

Following the shakeup to college athletics via the $2.8 billion antitrust settlement the NCAA agreed to in May, most conferences are moving towards a revenue-sharing model, which necessitates a committee that allocates said resources to the conferences.

Ross’ résumé is impressive, in addition to serving on numerous boards and councils such as the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Board of Advisors, the HBCU Capital Financing Advisory Board, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Board of Directors, and serving as Chairman of the Southwestern Athletic Conference commission; Ross was also named the Thurgood Marshall Fund’s Educator of the Year in 2023.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Ross left his position as the Senate minority leader of the Alabama State Senate in 2017 to accept a position as the President of Alabama State University.

Ross stated in a press conference announcing his decision, “This community, which I love, wrapped its arms around me for those 15 years. Running four times for elections and three of them unopposed, I truly have been blessed with the opportunity to serve such a wonderful community, and I’m hopeful that, in some small way, my services have made a difference to the citizens in my district and throughout the state of Alabama.”

Ross continued, “Today, I’m choosing to travel the road less traveled to become the 15th president of Alabama State University, my prestigious alma mater who stands at 150 years old.”

According to HBCU Gameday, since his acceptance of the position, Ross has guided the university admirably, producing a $20 million investment into infrastructure enhancements, including security upgrades and various modernization projects. As a result of Ross’s efforts, ASU’s national standing among HBCUs has been elevated and their accreditation with the SACSCOC has been extended through 2030.

As Ross stated in the press release, “I look forward to serving the membership on the NCAA Division I Finance Committee,” Dr. Ross said. “This committee is a vital component of the overall NCAA financial structure and I’m extremely honored to serve the NCAA membership in this capacity.”

Ross also told The New Pittsburgh Courier that he looks forward to enhancing the experience of NCAA student-athletes through his work on the board.

“I’m extremely honored to serve on this board. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors is an essential and critical component of the NCAA governance structure, and its positive impact on the world of intercollegiate athletics can be seen daily. I look forward to working with the members of this board to implement programs and initiatives that will enhance the overall student-athlete experience in all facets.”

