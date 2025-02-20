News by Kandiss Edwards Creation Of Black Heritage Trail Will Hopefully Boost Albany’s Economy The Black Heritage Trail will be located in Albany, Georgia.







Clennon L. King, the owner of AugustineMonica Films, is spearheading the creation of a Black Heritage Trail in Albany, Georgia, WALB reported.

The filmmaker aims to highlight the deep cultural roots of the city’s Black community. King, a filmmaker, believes that the significant Black history in Albany is often overlooked and wants to showcase the rich heritage that has shaped the city.

“Albany is not just any city. It’s the blackest major city in the state. It’s blacker than Atlanta, Columbus, Augusta, Macon, and Athens. And so, there is a question of how we became so Black. It’s a question of how we got here. That is what we aim to look at,” King said.

Working alongside the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, King is planning an expansive walking tour that will include 20 stops, each offering a glimpse into the area’s past. The project will feature historical landmarks, regional Black artwork, and photographs. The experience offers participants a chance to immerse themselves in the city’s culture and history.

“We are going to look at slavery, emancipation, reconstruction, and Jim Crow. We are going to look at it all to help us identify what our fuller, more authentic narrative is,” King added, underscoring the importance of examining the full spectrum of Albany’s history to understand its Black heritage.

Gloria Gaines, a Dougherty County Commissioner, strongly believes that history can be a valuable economic asset. She sees the Black Heritage Trail as an opportunity to attract visitors and promote Albany as a destination for those interested in history.

“There are history buffs who spend money. We believe that this project has an economic nexus. We believe this project will bring people to this community to spend money,” Gaines said.

Albany is not alone in its efforts to restore and promote historical areas. Similar projects across Georgia aim to turn history into an economic and cultural asset for local communities.

In December 2024, the Sweet Auburn Grand Initiative announced plans to restore 229 Auburn Avenue. The building is a historical landmark that housed the first Black-owned bank, Atlanta State Savings Bank.

Similarly, the initiative would like to preserve the entire block. Multiple Black institutions have occupied the neighborhood, including Morris Brown College, WERD Atlanta, and Bethel AME church.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta’s Historic Auburn Avenue Is In The Midst Of Major Revitalization