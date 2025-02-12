Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Spike Lee Notes Subtle Nods To ‘Chi-Raq’ Film In Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Performance Spike Lee is applauding Kendrick Lamar's subtle nods to his films in his Super Bowl halftime performance.







Spike Lee is praising Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance while also claiming credit for what he believes were subtle nods to his filmography.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share a clip from Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. He thanked Lamar for the “shoutout” to his 40 Acres and Mule productions, including Chi-Raq and Do the Right Thing, both of which featured Samuel L. Jackson as the narrator.

“I Want To Thank My Brother Kendrick For The 40 Acres And A Mule Shoutout Which Has Been The Name Of My Production Company Since NYU Grad Film School,” Spike Lee shared in his caption.

He went on to applaud Jackson, a fellow Morehouse alum with whom he shares a long history dating back to his appearance in at least six of his films, including Do the Right Thing, School Daze, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Oldboy, and Chi-Raq.

“And I Want To Send A Special Shoutout To My Morehouse Brother Samuel Jackson Who Started This Super Bowl Halftime Extravaganza As Uncle Sam And You Might’ve Seen Him As Dolmedes In CHI-RAQ,” Lee wrote.

The Brooklyn native and proud HBCU alum ended his celebratory post with some education on why he named his production company 40 Acres and a Mule and the significance of its reference during Black History Month.

“The Term 40 Acres And A Mule Was A Proposal For Reparations To Former Enslaved African-Americans In The Aftermath Of The Civil War,” Lee explained. “The Proposal Was Intended To Provide Land And Resources To Provide Land And Resources To Help Free People Achieve Economic Independence. This Promise Was Ultimately Broken. HAPPY BLACK HIS-HERSTORY ✊🏾💜✊🏾💜✊🏾💜✊🏾💜✊🏾💜✊🏾.”

On social media, many noted the subtle nods Kendrick might’ve been making to Spike Lee joints in his halftime performance.

“Apparently, no one who is writing about Kendrick last night has seen CHI-RAQ,” one person tweeted.

Apparently no one who is writing about Kendrick last night has seen CHI-RAQ. https://t.co/si7Q0QGK7c — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) February 10, 2025

“I literally was telling folks last night put your Spike Lee Lens on!! You were absolutely right! 🔥🔥,” added someone else.

Samuel L. Jackson also shared a photo with Kendrick expressing his pride in being a part of the rapper’s “halftime revolution.”

Super huge honor to be asked to be part of @kendricklamar halftime revolution!! pic.twitter.com/gbn1JCkwJ8 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Spike Lee Heads To Saudi Arabia To Preside Over Red Sea International Film Festival