Albany State University Fosters Community with 'Read to a Class Day'

Albany State University (ASU) hosted “Read to a Class Day” as a community engagement event during the 120th Founder’s Day. This event encouraged reading to elementary school students within the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) to positively impact their educational experience.

The university partnered with four elementary schools which included Live Oak, Lake Park, Lincoln, and International Studies. Over thirty-five ASU faculty, staff, and students volunteered to read to various classes. Among the volunteers that participated were members of ASU’s football team. The team enjoyed reading to the children and hearing about their future careers and goals.

Each of the schools expressed their excitement and appreciation throughout the event. Upon the volunteer’s arrival at Lincoln Elementary School, they were greeted by a walkway of students from the cheerleading team that cheered as they entered the school.

Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, Samala Carrington said, “Our visit with the elementary schools were exciting for both our campus community and the elementary students. The event allowed us to have a direct impact on the younger generation of students and strengthen our community partnerships with DCSS.”

Alumni Relations Coordinator, Joslyn Dipasalegne, participated during the event and said, “The opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young children—our future—was provided by this event. Their eyes were opened to people in professional positions who resembled them. We want to assist in guiding them in the right direction as they continue along in their educational journeys.”

