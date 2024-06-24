Women by Stacy Jackson Remembering Mama King: Ebenezer Baptist Church Honors Resilience And Love In The Face of Tragedy The event will commemorate the tragic 1974 shooting that claimed the life of Martin Luther King Jr.'s mother, Alberta Williams King.









On June 30, 2024, a commemoration event titled “Faith Over Fear, Love Over Hate” will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1974 shooting at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The program, set for 4:00 p.m. in the church’s Heritage Sanctuary, will honor the lives of Martin Luther King Jr.’s mother, Alberta Williams King, and the faithful Deacon Edward A. Boykin, killed during the devastating event.

Half a century before, on June 30, 1974, an armed assailant entered the church during a service, a press release details. In the wake of this senseless violence, Rev. Martin Luther King Sr., despite losing his wife, delivered a profound message of love and forgiveness. Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, granddaughter of the Kings, reflected, “Grandaddy’s message of love in the face of that tragedy continues to inspire us today. We honor his legacy as well as the legacy of our grandmother, Mrs. Alberta Williams King, and of Deacon Edward A. Boykin, by reaffirming our commitment to building a world where all people can live together in peace.”

“…What was not taken that day is the living legacy of Mama King, Deacon Boykin, and the enduring faith of “America’s Freedom Church” and its commitment to bearing witness to God’s Kingdom,” said Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was previously vandalized following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This commemoration event serves as a testament to Ebenezer’s ongoing legacy of faith, love, and resilience. It offers an opportunity for the community to unite in remembrance, healing, and renewed commitment to the power of faith and love over fear and hate. The event will feature addresses from Rev. Warnock, Congresswoman Lucy McBath, King family members, and Leonard Dungee, CEO of Hope Hustlers. Survivors from that fateful Sunday will also share their experiences along with musical tributes from the Christine King Farris Memorial Choir.

The event, organized by Ebenezer Baptist Church, The King Center, The King Family, and The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, is open to the public and will be live-streamed. The Heritage Sanctuary is located at 407 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

