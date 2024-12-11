Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jay-Z’s Attorney Claims Tony Buzbee Attempted To Make Woman File False Allegations Against Diddy Tony Buzbee's firm is accused of attempting to convince a woman to make false claims against the former Bad Boy CEO







The inclusion of Jay-Z in Tony Buzbee’s crusade for alleged victims against Diddy has brought an allegation of the attorney attempting to convince a woman to make false claims against the former Bad Boy CEO.

According to TMZ, Alex Spiro, who represents the “Hard Knock Life” rapper, has stated in court papers that a young woman contacted his law firm to inform them that Buzbee’s law firm tried to encourage her to file a fraudulent claim against Diddy when she went to his law firm for another matter unrelated to Diddy. She said she reached out to his firm to seek representation about allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.

She said she made it clear it had nothing to do with Diddy, but an associate of the firm encouraged her to file a claim against the “No Way Out” recording artist anonymously.

She stated that the Buzbee associate asked, “At what point did you meet Diddy?”

The woman also said she had been discouraged from filing a criminal complaint. She also claims “she felt directed and coached by Mr. Buzbee’s firm to say that someone held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience.” After refusing to do so, she was dropped as a client, according to the documents submitted in federal court.

Buzbee has responded to the claim by saying, “This is so ridiculous. If someone calls our intake and has a viable case that we believe has merit and we can pursue we will pursue it. We are currently pursuing hundreds of cases against individuals other than PDiddy. What we won’t do is pursue a case that we don’t believe has merit.”

According to Deadline, Buzbee also made another claim against Jay-Z, saying that he has sent investigators to current clients, offering them money to sue his law firm.

“Jay Z’s team is desperate and seemingly out of control. Their investigators have recently been caught on tape offering current clients of our firm one thousand dollars to sue our firm. This conduct is reprehensible and illegal. There will be consequences coming soon.”

He also took to social media with his accusations.

