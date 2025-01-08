New Orleans Woman Has Her Mother To Thank For Surviving Mass Shooting

They say a mother knows best.

According to NBC News, an Alabama woman, Alexis Scott-Windham, was shot in the foot during the New Orleans mass shooting that killed 15 people, including the gunman. Scott-Windham’s friends called her mother as she lay on Bourbon Street bleeding from the wound.

Scott-Windham’s mother, Tryphena, instructed her friends to make a tourniquet to control the blood flow in her foot, a move she learned “from watching TV.”

“So I just told my daughter’s friend to just tie her other sock around her leg so she wouldn’t bleed so heavy,” she told NBC News. “I just blurted that out. I was in straight panic mode.”

“So they took my sock off my left foot,” Scott-Windham, 23 and a mother of a 1-year-old daughter, said. “They tied it around my ankle to cut out the circulation.” A stranger later took her to a local hospital for treatment.

“I’m so thankful to him,” she said. Scott-Windham is now at home recovering.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured after 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar struck several people with his truck in the early morning on New Year’s Day. Jabbar was shot and killed after he shot at police officers.

Scott-Windham said she tried to get away but the truck clipped the back of her right foot and she went down hard. Then she heard gunshots.

“That’s when I tried to run, but I couldn’t,” she told NBC News. “I knew something was wrong with my foot. I thought it was just a broken bone or something, but it wasn’t. My feet had started leaking.”

Police and the FBI have said that Jabbar was inspired to commit mass murder by ISIS but that he likely acted alone.

