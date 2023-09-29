Alexis Skyy Opens Up About Becoming A Victim Of Human Trafficking As A Teenager

Reality star Alexis Skyy is sharing her story of surviving sex trafficking to help raise awareness of the often overlooked crisis.

The “Love & Hip Hop” star attended the Revolt World Summit in Atlanta and spoke on a panel about the growing epidemic of missing Black women and girls in America. It’s a personal issue for Skyy, who recalled falling victim to sex trafficking when she was a runaway teen.

In a clip captured by Noir Online, Skyy recalls being a “young girl who just wanted to be free,” and while she came from a “great family,” she desired to “explore” the outside world. Knowing she couldn’t go back home after running away so many times before, Skyy asked a friend if she could stay with them.

However, she was “set up” by a friend who told her she would get her a job as a waitress. Skyy remembers waking up inside a house filled with other victims.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Skyy said, recalling she was the “youngest one there,” at just 15 or 16 years old.

“The very night I was taken to the club and sold off and raped,” Skyy revealed of her “worst nightmare.”

Skyy said she felt “hopeless” as older men from the Atlanta metro area took advantage of her while she was “held against your will every day.”

“I was just wanting to give up,” she said. It took two or three months before she was able to escape her abuser.

“I had to gain courage and know that there is an end because I’m going to put up a fight,” Skyy said.

This wasn’t the first time Skyy had spoken openly about her experience with human trafficking. In 2019, she posted a video PSA to raise awareness of the sex trafficking crisis plaguing the city of Atlanta.

“Atlanta GA is one of the top 5 cities for human trafficking in the US,” she WROTE. “Please be safe out here and watch your surroundings.”

