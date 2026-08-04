Image: Pexels Media by Ida Harris [VIDEO]: Alfred Edmond Jr. Enters The Chat On Support For Black Media The Black media landscape could be a force to reckon with ...







As the collective response to former NFL player and sports correspondent Ryan Clark’s downright disrespectful dismissal from ESPN makes its rounds across social media, BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Chief Content Officer and SVP, Alfred Edmond Jr., enters the chat.

An interesting conversation on forming Black media conglomerates has bubbled up. The concept in a nutshell is that if Black media personalities and companies could just come together, the Black media landscape would be a force to reckon with—so much so that Black audiences would have no use for white media. The discussions, appearing on Instagram Threads, reveal just how little the public understands about how mass media operates or how it is funded.

It should come as no surprise that Black media outlets and media professionals have a steeper mountain to climb when it comes to success and sustainability in the media landscape, particularly when compared to their white counterparts. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, advertiser spending with Black media has increased, but the total percentage of ad dollars spent, 1.6%, is abysmal.

In the following video, Edmonds provides commentary on the myriad ways Black solidarity in the industry might look— and he offers an insider education on how media works.

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