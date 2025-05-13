Alicia Keys And Stepson Nasir Dean Share Their ‘Personal Connection’ In New Self-Care Campaign

Alicia Keys joined her stepson, Nasir Dean, for a heartfelt conversation about their personal “connection” and life perspectives as part of The Skin Deep x Keys Soulcare campaign.

The Grammy winner’s Soulcare joined forces with The Skin Deep for the YouTube channel’s first digital series collaboration with a beauty brand, People reports. The three-part campaign features healing conversations between loved ones. Keys and Nasir wrap the series in the final episode with a candid deep dive into their family connection and soulful approach to life in honor of Mother’s Day.

The conversation starts light, with Nasir getting Keys to laugh when asked to do a playful impression of her. But the chat quickly turned reflective when Nasir asked the “Fallin'” singer, “What experience best illustrates our connection, and why?”

“Reading together,” Keys says after some thought.

Nasir agrees and notes the mention is a “good one.”

The discussion only got deeper as Keys returned reflective questions to her stepson that revealed her deep love for family and the importance she places on being surrounded by love.

“How do you know I’m truly taking care of my soul?” Keys asks Nasir.

“When we’re all together,” he tells her.

After taking part in the deep dive, Keys praised the experience for helping people tap into their truest selves and deepen their connection with a loved one.

“I was blown away by what took place in this space,” she said. “These questions opened up a whole new vibration between us. Reminded me of what is possible when you are fully in the moment and hearing each other. We had so much fun.”

Nasir added, “This took my love of Umi to a whole new level.”

The conversation highlighted the beautiful, blended family dynamic between Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, who share two sons—Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali—alongside Beatz’s three children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr., and Nicole. Other episodes in the digital series see motivational podcaster Justin Frett and lifestyle blogger Darren Graham explore the depths of their friendship in episode one, and creator Kiana Leroux and her 5-year-old daughter Soleil enjoy a playful chat about their mommy-daughter bond in episode two.

