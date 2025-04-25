Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Gilbert Arenas’ Son Recovering After Waking Up From Induced Coma After Crashing Tesla Cybertruck The University of Southern California basketball recruit crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant







A car accident led to former NBA player Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah, being induced into a coma, but he is reportedly doing better as he remains intubated, as he was able to open his eyes and communicate with his family.

According to ESPN, Alijah Arenas, who is following in the footsteps of his father as a University of Southern California basketball recruit, was involved in a crash involving his Tesla Cybertruck. The vehicle crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant, and Alijah was taken to the hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition. The accident occurred in Los Angeles just before 5 a.m. April 24 in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley.

The car accident this morning involving incoming USC recruit Alijah Arenas occurred when the Cybertruck he was driving struck a fire hydrant and tree. Arenas was taken to the hospital in “stable condition”, per the LAPD pic.twitter.com/ERqoeNMhnt — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 24, 2025

After being placed in an induced coma, the family stated that he is doing better and was able to communicate with them after opening his eyes. The 18-year-old who remains intubated has “shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” according to the family. They state that he remembered the smoke from the crash and, via a handwritten note, asked, “Did anyone get hurt?”

Update: Alijah Arenas is now out of his induced coma and making progress in recovery while being intubated following a car crash Thursday. Statement from the family: pic.twitter.com/SgzHbrPJ3c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2025

In a written statement, the family said, “This act of courage, along with Alijah’s incredible will to survive, has been nothing short of miraculous. The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery. They remain deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by his medical team and the overwhelming love and encouragement from the community.”

Alijah is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 and committed to play for the Trojans in January. He currently attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles, where he helped lead the team to the Division II state championship final this year. During that contest, he became the first high school boys’ basketball player in the Los Angeles area to hit 3,000 career points.

RELATED CONTENT: Grit Meets Grown Man: David Yurman Taps NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony And Jaylen Brown For Bold New Chain Campaign