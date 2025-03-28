Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Snoop Dogg To Deliver USC Business School’s Commencement Speech Snoop Dogg will give the commencement address at the 2025 USC Marshall School of Business graduation on May 17.







Snoop Dogg will send tomorrow’s leaders into a doggy dog world when he delivers the commencement address for the USC Marshall School of Business’s 2025 graduating class.

“I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall’s commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement from the school.

“Commencement is not just a milestone—it’s a launching point. It’s about stepping into your purpose, applying what you’ve learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.”

The “What’s My Name” hitmaker has often visited the campus to attend USC sporting events. Last year, Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance to speak to a class at USC Marshall.

Students at the school are celebrating the rapper/entrepreneur’s support for their school and graduating class.

“Snoop Dogg giving our commencement speech is the most iconic thing ever,” Joshua Bustein, a senior finance major at USC Marshall, told KTLA. “I have a minor in music industry, and I want to combine business and music in my career, just like him. I hope he also does a performance in addition to his speech.”

Snoop Dogg’s entrepreneurial achievements were honored by the school last December when he was awarded the USC Lloyd Greif Center Entrepreneur of the Year award.

“Snoop Dogg is one of my favorite rappers, and I couldn’t believe it when I heard he was going to be our speaker,” Chris Castillo, a senior business major at USC Marshall, told KTLA. “I study entrepreneurship and marketing, so to have someone as successful as him giving our speech is perfect.”

The USC Marshall commencement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Still G.I.N. Lounge By Dre And Snoop’ Opening In Nashville April 4