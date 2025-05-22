Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman All About Us Festival Brings Jadakiss, Mario, And More To Celebrate Juneteenth In Jersey City All About Us' flagship event honoring Juneteenth returns.







The All About Us Festival returns for its third year of celebrating freedom, Black culture, and family this Juneteenth.

The June 19 festivities, taking place in Jersey City’s Liberty State Park, will feature headlining performances by Mario, Jadakiss and other legendary acts to highlight generations of music. The festival will offer activities for all ages, blending the throwback performances with innovative experiences to delight families.

The All About Us Festival’s founder, Shannon Mitchell, hopes to bring even more excitement this year. She aims for the space to evoke feelings of freedom and togetherness, rightfully on the holiday that honors the emancipation of enslaved Black people in America.

“From the moment you walk in, it’s going to feel like joy,” explained Mitchell in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We created this space to remind us of what freedom looks like—being together, being seen, and celebrating who we are. Black history is American history, and this day is for all of us.”

The festival will provide a holistic experience for attendees while including kid-friendly fun and wide-ranging Black musical guests. The event will also feature a marketplace for Black entrepreneurs and brands to showcase their products, as well as host interactive exhibits and installation while keeping education at the forefront.

However, All About Us goes beyond a festival, but a movement to amplify and support Black culture through communal events and initiatives. By championing education, art, and advocacy in its programming, its flagship festival continues to grow in attendance and impact.

Although their festival takes place on the Juneteenth, All About Us also aspires to support of Black Americans through workshops, partnerships with educational organizations, and uplifting grassroots movements year-round.

“Rooted in community, empowerment, and sustainability, we strive to create experiences that bring people together, foster meaningful connections, and drive lasting change,” shared the organization on its website.

All About Us Festival takes place from 12pm-8pm, with tickets still available now. For those with littles, kids under 12 receive free admission.

