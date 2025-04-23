Jeezy, T-Pain, Lil’ Kim To Headline Second Annual Cousinz Festival In Norfolk

The Cousinz Festival has announced it performers for this year’s event.

The second annual event, scheduled for August 30 in Norfolk, Virginia, at Norfolk Scope Grounds, will feature headliners Jeezy, T-Pain, and Lil’ Kim and sets by New York City DJs DJ Clue and DJ Envy.

“We had an idea for our hometown, and it really came to life,” Clipse group member and festival co-founder Pusha T said, according to WAVY. “Last year set the vibe, tone, and energy for Cousinz, and knowing that each year will bring something different, we wanted a lineup that reflected how we feel when we hop in our cars in the Summertime. Having Jeezy do a special performance of his

hit TM 101 album–something the fans have been asking for years–is crazy to be happening in Norfolk. Lil’ Kim is a rap legend and T-Pain keeps the energy high all the time.”

Other acts performing include: Backyard Band, tour and daytime TV DJ, DJ Boof, DJs Izzy The DJ, DJ DC, and Been Blackin. The house DJ will be DJ Diamond Kuts. Comedian and actor Chico Bean and radio host and media personality Dominique Da Diva will serve as hosts.

Attendees can also enjoy culinary treats with the Stormy Blue Food Truck Experience.

On Friday, April 25, Cousinz, in partnership with The Waterside District, will host the Cousinz Community Engagement Kick-Off Conversation. The panelists will be the co-founder of the festival, recording artist Fam-Lay; Antonio Dowe of Cousinz Festival; Sean Washington of the City of Norfolk; and Suyapa Marquez of Dominion Energy.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at The Market at Waterside. A mixer will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m

“Cousinz is bigger than music: it’s about community engagement,” said Fam-Lay. “What made Cousinz special last year was that we were able to partner with local businesses to change people’s lives. We awarded scholarships to five Norfolk State University students through the Hold The Door initiative, and we also partnered with Dominion Energy to upgrade a Norfolk resident’s home. When we say Cousinz is a movement, we mean that. Family–whether by bloodline or by community ties–supports one another. We’ll be activating the community again this year through different pop-ups and experiences.”

Ticket sales for Cousinz will begin with a locals only on-site pre-slle on Friday, April 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Waterside District in Norfolk.

General online pre-sale for previous Cousinz Festival ticket purchasers begins Monday, April 28 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. on www.cousinzfestival.com.

General public online sales begin Thursday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

RELATED CONTENT: Uncertainty Surrounds Suge Knight’s Retrial Amid Lawyer’s Attempt To Withdraw From His Case