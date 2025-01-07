Limited Edition Allen Iverson Card Hits Auction House, Starts With $160K Bid

With the auction ending on Jan. 25, this bid has already surpassed the most paid for an Iverson card, $79,200

TMZ reported that Heritage Auctions stated the previous high for an Allen Iverson card was $79,200. The current bid has already topped that number, as someone placed one for $160,000.

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before,” said Iverson when the announcement was made.

The documentary will tell the story of “The Answer” from the start of his basketball journey in Hampton, Virginia., through his rise to the NBA, where he revolutionized the culture of the league.

The 2001 NBA MVP took the 76ers to his only appearance in the NBA Finals in the same year he took home the MVP award. The team lost to the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were nearly undefeated in the playoffs when taking the NBA championship that year. The Lakers’ only loss was to Iverson and the 76ers when they surprisingly won the first game of the series before the Lakers came back and won the next four games. During his career with the franchise, he averaged 27.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 41.4 minutes per game.

RELATED CONTENT: Allen Iverson Shows Up At Hampton University Football Game But Team Loses To Morgan State University