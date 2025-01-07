Limited Edition Allen Iverson Card Hits Auction House, Starts With $160K Bid
With the auction ending on Jan. 25, this bid has already surpassed the most paid for an Iverson card, $79,200
An Allen Iverson trading card is on the auction block, and it has already gotten a bid for over $150,000, surpassing a record-high price previously paid for an Iverson card. The card is listed on the Heritage Auctions website and is slated to end on Jan. 24, with an extended bid session scheduled to end on Jan. 25. The item is a 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Allen Iverson, which only produced three copies, and this is number #2 in the rare set.It’s part of the Essential Credentials series with an auction grade of PSA Ex 5, which is rated by a Professional Sports Authenticator that gives a rating up to an excellent condition of 10. The card, according to the website, has “very minor rounding of the corners is becoming evident. Surface wear or printing defects are more visible. There may be minor chipping on edges. Loss of original gloss will be more apparent.”
TMZ reported that Heritage Auctions stated the previous high for an Allen Iverson card was $79,200. The current bid has already topped that number, as someone placed one for $160,000.
Although a release date has yet to be announced, there is a documentary in the works featuring the former Philadelphia 76ers legend. It will be shown exclusively on Prime Video and is being produced by NBA Hall of Famer and businessman Shaquille O’Neal and current NBA player Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry through their respective production companies, Jersey Legends andUnanimous Media.
“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before,” said Iverson when the announcement was made.
The documentary will tell the story of “The Answer” from the start of his basketball journey in Hampton, Virginia., through his rise to the NBA, where he revolutionized the culture of the league.
The 2001 NBA MVP took the 76ers to his only appearance in the NBA Finals in the same year he took home the MVP award. The team lost to the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were nearly undefeated in the playoffs when taking the NBA championship that year. The Lakers’ only loss was to Iverson and the 76ers when they surprisingly won the first game of the series before the Lakers came back and won the next four games. During his career with the franchise, he averaged 27.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 41.4 minutes per game.