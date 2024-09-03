Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Allen Iverson Shows Up At Hampton University Football Game But Team Loses To Morgan State University The hometown hero's presence couldn't help Hampton as it lost by a score of 30-28.







Legendary NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson’s career started in his hometown of Hampton, Virginia. Reebok’s Vice President of Basketball appeared there on Aug. 31 to attend an HBCU football game.

According to HBCU Gameday, the former Philadelphia 76ers player attended Hampton University’s game against Morgan State University, which was both teams’ season opener.

The X account for the university’s football team acknowledged the presence of the basketball great hanging out at the sporting event.

VA’s finest, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, was in the building on Saturday#WeAreHamptonU pic.twitter.com/wpDiben7o1 — Hampton Football (@Hampton_FB) September 2, 2024

Iverson’s presence at the game didn’t bring any luck to Hampton, as the school lost a close match to its Morgan State rivals by a score of 30-28.

ESPN reported that Morgan State got a comfortable lead on Hampton when it went up 20-7 in the second quarter, and although Hampton made it a closer game by halftime with the score at 20-14, HU came within two points in the third quarter, with Morgan leading 23-21. But, after a Morgan touchdown made it 30-21, a late comeback couldn’t put them ahead when Hampton pulled up at 30-28. Morgan held on for the victory with a little more than four minutes remaining in the game.

As for Iverson, it was reported that WNBA rookie Angel Reese has collaborated with the basketball great on a limited-edition shoe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaker News (@sneakernews)

Part of the Angel Reese x Rebook Answer III, this footwear boasts Allen Iverson’s third signature shoe in a two-toned silver and blue colorway. The sneaker of the Chicago Sky player bears the logo of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” throughout the shoe.

Sadly, sneakerheads looking to cop a pair won’t be able to. The footwear is only available for the Friends & Family of Reese and Reebok. However, people can purchase other clothing and footwear for fans and players alike. Those looking to buy can visit the site to look at the options available from $100 to $120.