Allen Iverson Teams Up With Guess Jeans For Capsule Collection Reviving 90s Streetwear Style The 90s sports fashion icon is making his mark on the new era of streetwear with Guess.







Allen Iverson is forever remembered as a phenomenon on and off the basketball court.

Now, the NBA legend has teamed up with Guess Jeans for a capsule collection highlighting the streetwear style of the 90s. The two classic icons in pop culture and fashion have come together for a campaign that redefines authenticity for the modern age.

The collection took inspiration from Iverson’s 1993 Sports Illustrated photoshoot, which also featured the famed athlete in a Guess t-shirt. Drawing back to the first instance of Iverson’s pairing with the brand, they used the now-iconic image on its own t-shirts.

The capsule showcases five iterations of the new tee, reviving Iverson’s presence in mainstream fashion while calling back to his era of fame. Remembering his time before he became a household name in hoops, Iverson recalled Guess’ own impact on the culture.

“Everybody wanted to wear GUESS,” shared the 50-year-old, according to StupidDope. “In high school, it was the flyest thing out — but back then, I couldn’t afford it. My dad gave me a pair once for doing something good — maybe for my grades or something like that. I’ve always had love for GUESS because it was the style back then, and it just had a different swag when I had it on.”

As he made his professional debut, Iverson swiftly became an inspiration for ball players with swagger of their own. His unique yet unforgettable approach to fashion has remained a pillar of sports culture today, with modern athletes recognizing him as a trailblazer for creativity before heading to the court.

“Iverson represents a generation that changed how we see sport, fashion, and identity,” said Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer at Guess Jeans. “His energy, resilience, and authenticity embody what GUESS JEANS stands for today — a fearless approach to personal style rooted in cultural impact. “

Remembering how these images transformed the fashion and sports media landscape, Iverson and Guess are capitalizing on this moment and bringing back the nostalgic 90s aesthetics. As Iverson remains a pioneer of court-side style and timeless streetwear, this new collection brings his legacy to a new era.

True to the people, each product remains affordably priced at $44. Fans and fashion-lovers can check out the pieces on Guess’ website and Amazon.

