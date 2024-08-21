Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Makes Her Mark With Allen Iverson Reebok Sneaker Collaboration Reese first inked a multiyear contract with Reebok in October 2023.







Angel Reese is the latest basketball player with a sneaker on her roster. The WNBA rookie has partnered with Allen Iverson’s Reebok collaboration for her limited edition shoe.

The Angel Reese x Reebok capsule launches Aug. 23, according to Sneaker News. While three of the shoes in the rollout featured her signature Always Blue and Icy Silver colorway, the fourth one showcased a special pair reminiscent of the NBA legend. The outlet posted the special pair to Instagram.

Reese first inked a multiyear contract with Reebok in October 2023. The deal made the 22-year-old one of the biggest athletes representing the brand. The company also showed behind-the-scenes footage of Reese at her photoshoot for the new collection.

Part of the Angel Reese x Rebook Answer III, the collector’s item boasts Allen Iverson’s third signature shoe in a two-toned silver and blue colorway. As a further nod to the Chicago Sky player, the logo of ” Unapologetically Angel” appears throughout the shoe’s design, including as a hang tag.

However, those looking to cop a pair are out of luck. The shoe will be only bestowed to the Friends & Family of Angel and Reebok. Despite this, Reese will have other clothing and footwear available for fans and players alike. The other sneakers in the collection can be rocked on the court or out and about. Moreover, the options range from $100 to $120.

Furthermore, the WNBA star keeps copping new deals and endorsements to add to her celebrity. She recently announced a partnership with Reese’s Pieces, where one can display themselves as “Reese’s Angel” through t-shirts, hoodies, and other accessories.

“To the Reese’s Pieces, ya’ll made this happen,” the two parties wrote in the post on Aug. 21.

While sneaker lovers can’t add Reese’s Iverson variation to their shoe collection, she will surely roll out more options with Reebok.

