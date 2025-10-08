Allen Iverson Says He’s Been Sober For 6 Months

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson says giving up alcohol was one of the “best decisions” he’s made in his life in an interview with CBS Mornings‘ Maurice DuBois.

“The Answer,” said he stopped drinking alcohol six months ago.

The NBA legend was being interviewed to promote his memoir Misunderstood, which was released this week.

“When you get drunk, you’re not how you usually are,” he told DuBois. “The more and more I see it on other people, the more and more it makes me happy about the decision. And the more and more I see how the people around me appreciate it, I love it.”

Iverson, best known for his years with the Philadelphia 76ers, also explained the logic behind the book’s title

“Misunderstood comes from, you think you know, but you have no idea,” said Iverson, who turned 50 in June. “There’s a lot of things that people have said about me throughout my career. A lot of those things hurt. Calling me a thug when I know I’m not. Judging me off of a look. I think that was one of the toughest things I really had to deal with.”

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was a basketball phenom in the 90s and early 2000s, matching his signature speed and athleticism on the court with his fashion choices, which put him at odds with the league’s commissioner and other players.



In his new memoir, “Misunderstood,”… pic.twitter.com/8DtYzwlPDF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 7, 2025

“The Answer” informed fans this summer that he was embarking on a four-city book tour (New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and New Orleans) to promote the book. Even more people will get a chance to learn about Iverson when a documentary on the legendary guard and cultural icon is released. Iverson, who was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996, retired in 2010. He made the All-Star team 11 times was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2001, the same year he led the Sixers to the NBA Finals.

