Media by Mary Spiller Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Begins Another Round Of Employee Layoffs Sources allegedly that the employees affected were only just recently informed of the cuts.







Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has been undergoing more layoffs. According to an exclusive Deadline report released on Oct. 11, the company has cut another round of employees from their staff. The Media Group confirmed that these layoffs were allegedly a part of a company-wide strategy for growth.

Sources revealed to the outlet that Allen Media Group — who owns several popular affiliate broadcast and news stations — has laid off employees from its weather, news, and sports reporting teams. The changes will be seen in the makeup on The Weather Channel, its HBCU Go series, Entertainment Studios, and even its general advertisement sales divisions.

This is not the first time Allen Media Group has downsized; earlier this year, the company announced that they would be cutting their workforce size to be more efficient. A spokesman for Allen Media Group said these new layoffs “[are] a continuation of the reduction in workforce Allen Media Group announced back in May.”

Byron Allen‘s Allen Media Group disclosed on Oct. 10 Thursday that the staff changes will “better the position [of] the growth company.”

The changes will include “expense and workforce reductions across all divisions of the company,” according to a company statement. Allen Media Group is privately operated and owns a staggering 36 network affiliate broadcast television stations across ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. They even own the digital network TheGrio.

Despite the company claiming that these recent layoffs are a continuation of the ones that began in May, sources disclosed to Deadline that this is, in fact, a different incident entirely. Allegedly the employees who were cut were only just informed of the decision, and the uncertainty has taken a toll on the environment within the affected divisions.

Back in May, the company explained in a statement, “Allen Media Group’s brands continue to perform well, and in many areas, our revenue growth has greatly outpaced the market.”

“We are aligning these changes to drive future business opportunities and support our growth strategies in our rapidly evolving industry.”

RELATED CONTENT: Byron Allen’s Media Company Announces Upcoming Layoffs