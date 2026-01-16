Career by Jeffrey McKinney Almost 40% Of Black Professionals Don’t Know How To Stand Out In Today’s Job Market — Check Out Tips To Help Focusing on highlighting skills is key to helping uncover job opportunities and accelerating the hiring process.







Excessive competition, uncertainty about their job qualifications, and skills gaps are among factors why securing work now is so challenging for Black professionals.

To boot, AI-generated job searches that some claim are possibly unfair, recent higher unemployment for Blacks than other groups and supposedly being confused about the existing employment hiring process maybe exacerbating matters.

As U.S. job growth in 2025 reached its lowest point since the pandemic in 2020, Blacks have been hit extra hard. Their discharges stem from rollbacks in the federal government, DEI pullbacks, and large layoffs in areas such as education, health services and social assistance.

Now, nearly two-thirds of Blacks in the U.S. are looking for a new job in 2026. Yet, 75% feel unprepared for the job search ahead. Sixty-six percent declared it’s more challenging to find a new job over the last year, based on details on Black American provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE from the professional networking site LinkedIn. The facts are tied to the firm’s general market report.

Kory Kantenga, head of economics, Americas at LinkedIn, reflected by email what tools — along with AI —should Black applicants be using to best position themselves in front of job recruiters across industries such as technology, financial services, and healthcare.

For those planning a change this year, Kantenga says focusing on skills is key to uncovering opportunities and accelerating the hiring process. That means knowing which skills are most in demand—such as AI literacy, conflict mitigation, and adaptability — the skills driving the fastest-growing jobs across industries and showcasing them at every stage of the job search to stand out from the competition.

To help job seekers target roles where they’re most qualified for — and most likely to hear back—LinkedIn created a job match tool. It shows how you match any job and highlights skills you lack so you can upskill. To make the tool work best and be discovered for your skills, he suggests keeping your profile complete: showcase in-demand skills in the skills or experience sections, and craft a current, engaging headline, about, and experience section, and add a photo.

Further, Kantenga says one is not clearly signaling skills in ways recruiters search for. He says some applicants have the right experience but fail to highlight their skills effectively. His advice: List your most relevant skills and reinforce them throughout your experience, projects, education, and volunteer work. “Recruiters increasingly source talent by skills, so show clearly how in-demand skills shaped past work to improve discoverability and strengthen your unique profile.”

Another flaw is staying passive instead of visible within their network: Keep communication active with simple check-ins or comments on posts. Network opens doors, makes connections, and provides insights about companies and roles. Kantenga noted increasing LinkedIn activity— including sharing project insights and participating in groups— can showcase expertise and raise visibility.

He cited that casting a wide net without considering role fit lowers your chances as recruiters sift through a barrage of applicants. As such, focus on quality over quantity: prioritize roles where your skills and experience align. Further, use tools like Job Match to assess fit, decide whether to apply, or identify skills to develop for future opportunities.

Kantenga supplied tips on how Black professionals can become more noticeable in today’s highly competitive labor market:

Build a personal brand that extends beyond your resume .

Reach out to recruiters directly. Messaging a hiring manager can nearly triple your chances of getting hired; LinkedIn’s AI tools can help draft messages if you’re unsure what to say.

Join the conversation. Members are more likely to connect with those engaging with their content. Commenting, sharing insights, and participating in discussions can expand visibility.

AI can help you navigate your job search. LinkedIn’s AI-powered job search allows you to type “I’m specifically hunting for an accounting position in the fashion industry.” That action could help you find opportunities that otherwise may have been missed.

Aligned with networking, you can use an AI-powered people search to find professionals as well as hiring managers in roles or companies you want to connect with. For example, you can search for “someone who has grown a small business” or an “expert in digital marketing” who can help you find a job that you’re pursuing.