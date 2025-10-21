Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Charters First-Ever Chapter In Puerto Rico

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has chartered its first-ever chapter in Puerto Rico, marking the sorority’s debut in a Latin American region where Spanish is the primary language.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, 25 sorority members formed the new Alpha Delta Nu Omega chapter within the organization’s International Region, with women established across fields such as medicine, business, education, law, and more, Watch the Yard reported. The charter marks a milestone after two years of service and community work for families primarily based in Puerto Rico’s Loíza community, known for its rich Afro-Puerto Rican culture and heritage. “

“We are thrilled to bring Alpha Kappa Alpha to Puerto Rico,” Carrie J. Clark, international regional director, said in a statement. “These women are dedicated to Puerto Rico and Loíza. They have already made a significant impact on women, children, and families on the island, and that work will continue and expand in the years to come.”

The members have been actively supporting the community through initiatives that assist families in crisis, deliver toys to children in domestic violence shelters, provide health screenings for seniors, and offer career and educational resources to youth, women, and those in need. With the establishment of the Alpha Delta Nu Omega chapter, the sorority continues the international legacy of the first Greek-letter organization founded by African American women, now present in 14 countries and territories.

The chapter’s first service project will involve assembling Childhood Hunger Power Packs (AKA CHIPPTM) weekend meals for students and hurricane preparedness kits, supporting the International Region’s broader initiatives.

“This is a strong start for our sisters as they keep ‘Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood,’ which is our program initiative under our International President and CEO, Danette Anthony Reed,” Clark said.

Alpha Delta Nu Omega follows the May chartering of the Alpha Delta Alpha Omega Chapter in London. With the addition of the International Region, the organization continues its rich worldwide legacy of service, which includes launching For Members Only Federal Credit Union, the first Black-owned, women-led, sorority-based digital banking institution in the U.S.

Internationally, the sorority has worked to reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa and built schools in post-apartheid South Africa. Most recently, members of the International Region spent a week in Liberia participating in multiple service projects to improve the lives of underserved women and children.

RELATED CONTENT: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Opens First-Of-Its-Kind ‘For Members Only’ Credit Union